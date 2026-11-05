Osun’s 32nd Position in Fiscal Ranking Shows Adeleke’s Economic Failure, Says DLA

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Osun State Chapter of the Democratic Leadership Alliance (DLA) has knocked Governor Ademola Adeleke over the poor fiscal performance of the state in BudgIT’s 2026 State of States assessment, with Osun ranked 32nd in the country.

The report by BudgIT, a Nigerian civic technology organisation, has Lagos, Enugu and Bayelsa as Nigeria’s top-performing states, while Cross River ranked last among the 35 states evaluated.

Reacting in a statement on Thursday by the state chairman of the party, Dr. Tosin Odeyemi, DLA said Osun’s position is shameful and an indictment of the Adeleke administration’s inability to build a viable local economy.

Odeyemi said the ranking has exposed the state government as one that has failed to translate huge federal allocations into real economic growth, fiscal discipline and sustainable development for the people of Osun.

According to him, “This ranking is not surprising to us. It only confirms what we have been saying, that Governor Ademola Adeleke has no economic blueprint for Osun.”

“While states like Kebbi, Jigawa and Katsina are managing their resources prudently and ranking in the top 10, Osun, with all its potential, is ranked 32nd.”

“How can a state that claims to be spending billions on paper be ranked among the worst in fiscal performance? It shows the government is only good at propaganda while the state’s economy is in shambles.”

The party said it was worrisome that states with far less federal allocation and without large industrial bases are outperforming Osun, which it attributed to lack of fiscal discipline.

“The table does not lie. It shows that Osun is being run on FAAC allocation alone with no effort to grow the Internally Generated Revenue. Governor Adeleke is waiting for Abuja money to pay salaries while other governors are building real economies,” the statement added.

The DLA called on the governor to stop focusing on frivolities and concentrate on revamping the state’s economy, blocking leakages and investing in productive sectors.

It also urged Osun people to ask hard questions about how the state’s resources are being managed, insisting that the BudgIT report should be a wake-up call for the administration before the state slides into total fiscal emergency.