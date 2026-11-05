Olaopa: How Delta Icons Shaped My Intellectual, Career Devt

The Chairman, Federal Civil Service Commission ( FCSC), Prof. Tunji Olaopa, has disclosed that some indigenes of Delta State whom he referred to as icons played a huge role in shaping his intellectual and career development.

Olaopa spoke on Wednesday in Asaba during the 45th National Council and Annual Conference of the Civil Service Commissions of the Federation .

Acknowledging how much Delta indigenes have contributed to human capital development in Nigeria, he said that they contributed to laying the foundation of his scholarship .

Listing those who influenced his intellectual development, he mentioned the late Professors Billy Oritsesaninomi Dudley and Peter Palmer Ekeh, his political science teachers at the University of Ibadan; the late Prof. Onigu Otite, a giant anthropologist; Emeritus Professor Godwin Sogolo, his philosophy teacher; Prof. C. O. Ikporukpo, transport/industrial geographer; Prof. Patrick Utomi at Lagos Business School; the late Prof. Andrew Owhona, his PhD project supervisor in ABU, Zaria, among others.

On Delta indigenes who have contributed to the administrative history of Nigeria and have thus directly or indirectly influenced his career development, he mentioned Messrs Harlen Anireju (HA) Ejueyitchie, Allison Ayida, Philip Asiodu, Paul Ibeku, Dere Awosika as well as career diplomats such as Ambassadors Ignatius Olisemeka, Akporode Clark, Leslie Harriman, and Joe Chiedu Keshi.

Earlier, Olaopa lauded Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for his generous hosting of the council and conference in Asaba for his incredible strides in infrastructural development through the implementation of his MORE Agenda.

According to him, this has turned out to become a massive infrastructure push that represents a decisive step in modernizing Delta State’s urban landscape and restoring its economic vitality.

He also lauded the achievements of the Chairman, Delta State Civil Service Commission, Lady Rosaline Amioku, who according to him, has demonstrated that public service is not business as usual.

Commending the entire planning committee, he noted the efforts it had made to achieve a successful 2026 conference.

He particularly took note of Hayana Hajia Hindatu Abdullahi, the Federal Commissioner representing Katsina and Kaduna States at the FCSC for being a silent mover, planner and manager of the National Council meetings and Annual Conference in the last three years.