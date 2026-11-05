  • Thursday, 5th November, 2026

Bomb Threats Reported on Multiple Flights Across Europe

Nigeria | 26 minutes ago

Bomb threats were reported on several passenger flights across Europe on Thursday, and some of the planes have already landed safely.

Three aircraft flying from Copenhagen, Madrid and London to the Bulgarian capital Sofia received bomb threats, Bulgarian media reported.

Meanwhile, a LOT Polish Airlines flight from Warsaw landed safely at Brussels Airport, the report said.

Earlier, there was a suspicious report concerning the aircraft, the report added. (Xinhua/NAN)

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