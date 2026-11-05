Oborevwori Moves to Erase Delta’s Debt Burden, Pays off 86% of Delta’s N463bn Legacy Debt

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba





The Delta State Government has expressed its determination to clear all outstanding legacy debt by the second quarter of 2027.

The Commissioner for Economic Planning, Mr. Sonny Ekedayen, who disclosed this at the state’s 2026 budget stakeholders’ engagement in Asaba, said the state government reduced its legacy debt from N463 billion to N63 billion.

The outstanding balance of N63 billion would be cleared by the first quarter of 2027, he assured.

Ekedayen said that the achievement of the Oborevwori administration reflected the administration’s commitment to prudent financial management and responsible utilisation of public resources.

The state government will prioritise roads and critical infrastructure in the 2027 budget to stimulate economic growth and improve access to communities across the state, the commissioner noted.

While the current expenditure structure allocates approximately 70 per cent to capital projects and 30 per cent to recurrent expenditure, the proposed 2027 budget will sustain the emphasis on capital expenditure while maintaining a smaller allocation for recurrent spending, he said.

In his remarks, the Asagba of Asaba, HRM Obi Prof. Epiphany Azinge, emphasised the importance of citizens’ participation in budget preparation and commended the government for its reported budget performance.

In the same vein, the civil society organisations (CSOs) welcomed plans by the Delta State House of Assembly to introduce legislation regulating housing issues.

They urged residents to protect public facilities and maintain environmental cleanliness to complement government infrastructure investments.

“Government cannot continue to build infrastructure, then citizens begin to destroy them”, Odugala, a representative of the CSOs, said, while commending Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for introducing the 13th-month salary.