FG Flags Off 37 Mini-grid Projects, Set to Add 18.8MW Supply in Zamfara

• Pledges support for states advancing Nigeria’s electricity markets

•Zamfara unveils electricity policy, unveils 2.2MW solar power

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The federal government yesterday flagged off the development of two interconnected as well as 35 isolated mini-grids in Zamfara state, representing approximately 18.8 megawatts-peak (MWp) of solar generation capacity.

The new project will connect 125,106 households across Gummi, Gusau, Kaura Namoda, Maradun, Shinkafi, Tsafe and Zurmi Local Government Areas.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, described it as a demonstration of the federal government’s commitment to expanding electricity access and supporting state participation in electricity market development.

Tegbe stated that under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, the federal government is pursuing an electricity transformation strategy that recognises the critical role of decentralised infrastructure, state-level market development and private-sector investment.

“The unveiling of the Zamfara State Electricity Policy, the groundbreaking of new mini-grid infrastructure and the commissioning of renewable energy projects demonstrate how policy reforms can be translated into practical development outcomes.

“Electricity must do more than illuminate homes. It must power hospitals, strengthen educational institutions, support agricultural productivity, enable businesses and improve the quality of public services.

“The federal government will continue to support states that are taking practical steps to develop their electricity markets and create the conditions necessary for sustainable private investment.

“What we are witnessing in Zamfara reflects the integrated approach required to address Nigeria’s electricity challenges while creating new opportunities across the economy,” he said.

Similarly, Tegbe commissioned two solar mini-grid projects developed by the Zamfara state government.

The projects include a 1MW solar mini-grid at Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital, designed to support reliable electricity for healthcare delivery, and a 1.2MW solar mini-grid serving the Zamfara State Government House.

The development is expected to strengthen electricity supply for government operations. Together, the projects represent 2.2MW of commissioned solar generation capacity with over 3MW battery storage.

Besides, the minister unveiled 100 ZamTaxi electric vehicles, marking an expansion of clean transportation initiatives in the state.

In a complementary healthcare intervention, 10 electric tricycles dedicated to maternal health services were also unveiled to support improved access to healthcare transportation, particularly for pregnant women and mothers.

Additionally, two Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses donated by the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas (Pi-CNG) were commissioned, reinforcing the federal government’s efforts to encourage alternative transportation fuels.

The event also featured the unveiling of the Zamfara State Electricity Policy and the signing of a collaboration agreement for the ‘solarisation’ of public institutions across the state between the state and federal government.

Speaking at the event, Governor Dauda Lawal described the unveiling of the state’s electricity policy and the partnership with REA as important steps in the government’s broader economic development strategy.

“Today, we are taking deliberate steps to redefine Zamfara’s electricity future. The unveiling of our State Electricity Policy is a statement of our intention to build a structured, investment-friendly and sustainable electricity market that responds to the needs of our people and the ambitions of our economy.

“We recognise that reliable electricity is indispensable to agricultural transformation, industrial development, healthcare delivery, education and job creation,” he stated.

The governor expressed the state’s commitment to ensuring that renewable energy becomes an important driver of enterprise development, economic opportunity and prosperity across Zamfara State.

“Our objective is to create an electricity ecosystem in which government provides the enabling environment, private investors bring capital and innovation, and our communities benefit from reliable and affordable electricity,” Lawal stressed.