US Consulate Sees Fashion as New Avenue for Deepening Nigeria-US Trade Relations

Nume Ekeghe





The United States Consulate General in Lagos has identified Nigeria’s fashion industry as an emerging channel for expanding bilateral trade, with Lagos Fashion Week providing a platform for local designers to connect with American buyers, retailers, and other industry players. The consulate made this known at a luncheon held during the Lagos Fashion Week 2026 recently, where it recognised the contribution of the event’s founder, Omoyemi Akerele, to the building of commercial connections between Nigerian designers and the American market.

The gathering, which brought together designers, entrepreneurs, and creative industry leaders, highlighted the growing economic value of fashion and the opportunities it presented for businesses in both countries.

US Consul General, Brandon Hudspeth, said Lagos Fashion Week had spent 15 years building a platform that not only showcased African creativity but also created opportunities for international trade.

Hudspeth said, “It’s an honour to celebrate Lagos Fashion Week 2026 with so many of Nigeria’s most talented designers and creative leaders. For 15 years, Omoyemi has built one of Africa’s premier fashion showcases, connecting Nigerian designers with American buyers and retailers and showing how trade creates opportunity for both our countries.”

Equally present at the luncheon was award-winning American-born actress and producer Osas Ighodaro.

Guests were introduced to a fashion-themed game developed by Lagos-based Maliyo Games, reflecting the expanding relationship between fashion, technology, and entertainment.

The commercial opportunities are significant, particularly given the size of the American consumer market. According to the US Bureau of Economic Analysis, American consumers spent an estimated $560 billion on clothing and footwear in 2025.

For Nigerian fashion businesses, gaining access to this market could provide an important route for expanding beyond domestic and regional customers. It also presents opportunities for American retailers and businesses seeking to establish stronger commercial relationships with African brands and consumers.

Since establishing Lagos Fashion Week in 2011, Akerele has grown the event into one of the continent’s leading fashion platforms. Its 2025 edition featured more than 60 designers and attracted approximately 15,000 guests.

Over the years, the platform has also built connections with the American fashion industry. American singer Ciara appeared on the Lagos Fashion Week runway in 2025, while Studio 189, the label co-founded by American actress Rosario Dawson, showcased its collections in Lagos. New York-based Nigerian designer Tia Adeola had also presented her collections at the event.

The growing international profile of the platform had attracted coverage from prominent American fashion publications, including Vogue and Essence, further extending the visibility of Nigerian designers.

Beyond the runway, Lagos Fashion Week has been working to translate the visibility into commercial opportunities. Nigerian designers have been introduced to international buyers through trade platforms, such as Coterie and NYNOW in New York, and Liberty Fairs in Miami.

Luxury retailer Moda Operandi has also provided designers participating in Lagos Fashion Week with access to American shoppers. Similarly, The Folklore, founded by American entrepreneur Amira Rasool, connects African fashion brands with US buyers, including through its partnership with Nordstrom.