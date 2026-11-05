First Lady’s Golf Initiative Targets 300 Nigerian Girls, Says NILDS DG

• Sulaiman hails Tinubu’s support for women’s empowerment

•20 African countries converge on Abuja for continental championship

• NILDS, LGAN partner to promote sports diplomacy, investment

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





The Director-General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Professor Abubakar Sulaiman, has commended First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for supporting an initiative to introduce 300 Nigerian girls to golf, describing it as a significant intervention in promoting women’s empowerment and expanding opportunities for young female athletes.

Sulaiman said the Girls in Golf Legacy Project, unveiled by the First Lady at the opening of the 2026 All Africa Challenge Trophy (AACT) in Abuja, would provide young girls across the country’s six geopolitical zones with opportunities to develop their talents and participate in the sport.

The NILDS director-general spoke on Tuesday at the official opening ceremony of the continental championship held at the IBB Golf and Country Club, Abuja.

He participated in the symbolic tee-off to mark the commencement of the competition, which has attracted female golfers from 20 African countries.

Describing the championship, themed, ‘Uniting Africa Through the Greens,’ as more than a sporting competition, Sulaiman said it offered opportunities to strengthen African unity, promote gender inclusion, deepen sports diplomacy and stimulate economic development.

He noted that sports remained an effective instrument for bringing people together across political, ethnic and linguistic boundaries, fostering mutual understanding, friendship and continental solidarity.

The NILDS boss also commended President Bola Tinubu for supporting Nigeria’s hosting of the championship and acknowledged the First Lady’s partnership with the Ladies Golf Association of Nigeria (LGAN) in promoting the tournament and its associated empowerment initiatives.

Explaining NILDS’ involvement, Sulaiman said the institute had entered into a strategic partnership with LGAN through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support the successful hosting of the championship.

He disclosed that NILDS had deployed its institutional networks, particularly its engagements with the leadership and relevant committees of the National Assembly, to strengthen legislative and institutional support for the event.

According to him, the partnership reflects the institute’s commitment to extending its mandate beyond legislative research, training and policy advisory services to supporting initiatives that contribute to national development.

He said sports governance and development deserved greater attention in national policy discussions, given their capacity to create employment, attract investment, promote social inclusion and strengthen international relations.

Sulaiman added that NILDS was not merely supporting a sporting competition but contributing to efforts to establish an enabling environment for sports development, investment opportunities and stronger relationships among African countries.

He also expressed enthusiasm about the Sports-to-Business Investment Pavilion, themed ‘Africa Trades in Abuja,’ describing it as an innovative platform for connecting sporting activities with enterprise development, investment facilitation and economic diplomacy.

He said the initiative demonstrated the economic opportunities inherent in sports and the need for sustainable partnerships between public institutions and the private sector to position Africa competitively in the global economy.

The NILDS director-general welcomed participating contingents from across the continent, assuring them of Nigeria’s hospitality and expressing confidence that the competition would strengthen relationships among participating countries.

He commended the leadership of LGAN and its Local Organising Committee for bringing the continental championship to Nigeria.

Sulaiman also acknowledged the contributions of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike; the management of IBB Golf and Country Club; relevant government ministries, departments and agencies; military and paramilitary formations; and corporate partners supporting the event.

The 2026 All Africa Challenge Trophy, which marks Nigeria’s third hosting of the continental competition, will run until Saturday, November 7, with female golfers from 20 African countries competing.

Sulaiman reaffirmed NILDS’ readiness to sustain its partnership with relevant institutions in promoting women’s participation in sports, strengthening African cooperation and enhancing Nigeria’s international standing.