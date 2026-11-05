PDP Leadership Tussle: Turaki’s Faction Heads to S’Court, Says Struggle Continues

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Despite the judgement of the Court of Appeal that dismissed the appeal of the Tanimu Turaki faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), filed by the Chairman of its Board of Trustees, Senator Adolphus Wabara, it said it was going on appeal to Supreme court.

The Special Panel of the Court of Appeal, yesterday, delivered judgment in the suit.

The appeal CA/ABJ/CV/1221/2026 filed by Wabara and 7 Others, against the independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and six others, sought among other reliefs, an order vacating the judgment of the Federal High Court which refused to direct INEC to recognise the Interim National Working Committee led by Turaki, as constituted by the National Executive Committee meeting convened after the judgment of the Supreme Court.

The Panel presided by Justice Ugochukwu Anthony Ogakwu JCA, Justice Laja Balogun JCA and Justice Ruquayat Oremei Ayoola JCA (who read the judgment) upheld the judgment of the Federal High Court per Justice Salim and dismissed the Appeal.



A statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the faction, Ini Ememobong, stated that, “While we respect the judgment of the court, we are determined to take our quest for justice anchored on truth to the apex court in the land.



“It is our belief that no matter how deep the truth is buried, if those seeking it are persistent in digging, it will one day resurface. We have instructed our lawyers to immediately file an appeal before the Supreme Court, in the hope that justice will eventually be done.

“The Peoples Democratic Party must as an opposition party, offer alternative to the ruling party, and not become an appendage of it. Democracy survives only when the opposition is strong enough to effectively engage the government.

“We urge all or members to remain firm and resolute as we approach the highest court of the land. We trust that there is light at the end of the tunnel and that when this victory is finally won, the pains we are passing through will make a good story for the survival of multiparty democracy and the next generation.”