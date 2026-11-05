  • Thursday, 5th November, 2026

2027: IBB Advocates Peaceful Campaign

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, has told Nigerians, especially politicians to embark on peaceful campaigns and elections next year in the interest of the unity and progress of the country.

Babangida gave the advice, when he received in audience members of  the All Progressives Congress APC Presidential and Gubernatorial Campaign Council led by former Niger State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Musa Ibeto.

A statement by the Secretary, Media and Publicity of the Committee, Dr Aisha Wakaso, quoted the former  Nigerian leader as specifically urging the people of the state  to put the unity and collective interests of the state  above personal and political interests and shun ethnic and religious sentiments in their campaigns.

Babangida  stressed the importance of maintaining peace, tolerance and mutual respect throughout the electioneering process while praying for a peaceful and successful electioneering and election

The Director General of the Campaign Council, and former Deputy Governor of Niger State, Ambassador Ahmed Musa Ibeto, who led the delegation, expressed appreciation to the former military leader for his words of advice and prayers. 

Ibeto assured Babangida that the APC and the Presidential and Gubernatorial Campaign Council (PGCC) would do everything within their powers to ensure that the campaigns are issue-based, development-oriented and geared towards the overall good of Niger State and Nigeria.

He further assured him that the unity of the people and peaceful coexistence would remain top priorities throughout the electioneering process.

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