NNPP Disowns Alleged Withdrawal of Oyo Guber Candidate, Insists on Adedapo as Flagbearer

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has disowned the purported withdrawal of its governorship and deputy governorship candidates in Oyo State, insisting that Mr. Adebiyi Adedapo remains its authentic governorship candidate, while Alhaja Muibat Folasade Durojaiye remains the duly nominated deputy governorship candidate.

The party made its position known in a formal petition addressed to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), rejecting any alleged unauthorised move to withdraw or substitute the names of its candidates through disputed letters, affidavits and signatures.

The petition, signed by the NNPP National Secretary, Comrade Oginni Olaposi Sunday, stated that the party leadership, under the supervision of Dr. Boniface Okechukwu Aniebonam, neither authorised nor sanctioned any attempt to alter its duly established governorship and deputy governorship nominations in Oyo State.

The party expressed concern over reports surrounding the purported withdrawal of Adedapo and Durojaiye, alleging that documents presented in connection with the development had raised serious questions about their authenticity and proper authorisation.

According to the National Secretary, the NNPP does not recognise any purported withdrawal documents or affidavits submitted in its name unless their authenticity, proper execution and compliance with the relevant provisions of the Electoral Act are established.

The party also categorically denied authorising the forgery or falsification of the signatures of either candidate, stressing that any allegation of fraudulent representation must be thoroughly investigated and responsibility established through a fair and lawful process.

It warned that no individual or group should be allowed to exploit the party’s name to procure unauthorised alterations to its candidates’ records at INEC.

Consequently, the NNPP urged the electoral commission to preserve its existing nomination records, reject any documents found to be forged, falsified or improperly authorised, and maintain the status of its duly nominated candidates pending the lawful determination of the matter.

The party further called on INEC to investigate the circumstances surrounding the alleged withdrawal letters and affidavits, particularly whether the documents were genuinely executed by the candidates concerned and whether the required legal procedures were followed.

It also urged the commission to refer any credible evidence of forgery, perjury, fraud or other criminal conduct uncovered during its investigation to the appropriate law-enforcement and prosecutorial authorities.

Reaffirming its position, the NNPP specifically requested that INEC preserve the names of Adebiyi Adedapo and Muibat Folasade Durojaiye in its records as the party’s governorship and deputy governorship candidates in Oyo State, subject to verification of the relevant nomination documents and applicable legal requirements.

The party maintained that the integrity of its nomination process must be protected against any attempt to manipulate its records through forged signatures, false affidavits or unauthorised withdrawal letters.

It expressed confidence that INEC would treat the petition with the seriousness it deserves and take necessary steps to uphold the rule of law and protect the credibility of the electoral process.

The petition was signed by Comrade Oginni Olaposi Sunday, National Secretary of the NNPP.