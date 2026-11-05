Enugu Air Begins Lagos–London Operation in December

Chinedu Eze





Enugu Air announced that it has secured regulatory approval to commence direct flights from Lagos to London Gatwick in December 2026, marking a major milestone in the airline’s international expansion.

The state-owned airline also announced that bookings for the new route are now open, with intending passengers able to make reservations through its online booking portal.

The airline disclosed this in a statement issued yesterday, describing the approval as a significant step towards strengthening air connectivity between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

The development comes barely six weeks after Enugu Air operated its maiden international flight to Douala, Cameroon, on September 23, 2026.

According to the statement from the airline, the Lagos–London Gatwick service will be operated in partnership with Omni-Blu Aviation (OBA), which has been designated as the operating partner for the route.

“Enugu Air has received approval for its Lagos–London Gatwick route, with Omni-Blu Aviation (OBA) appointed as the designated operator under a strategic partnership.

“Bookings are now open, and flights will commence in December 2026.

“The approval marks a major milestone in Enugu Air’s expansion, strengthening connectivity between Nigeria and the United Kingdom and opening new opportunities for passengers and trade.

“This milestone reflects the bold vision and transformative leadership of the Executive Governor of Enugu State, His Excellency, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, whose strategic aviation agenda is positioning Enugu as an emerging gateway for international connectivity, investment, tourism and economic growth,” the statement said.

Enugu Air was launched in July 2025 with an initial fleet of three Embraer aircraft, comprising the E170 and E190 series, as part of the Mbah administration’s integrated blueprint for a modern, multimodal transport ecosystem.

The initiative is also aimed at positioning Enugu as a major hub.