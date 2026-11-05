Benin-Sapele Road: Group Lauds Resumption of Construction Work 

Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin City

The promoter, Edo: Nigeria’s Construction Site, John Mayaki, has commended Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, for the resumption of construction work on the Old Benin–Sapele Road and 13 adjoining streets.

The road construction project, Mayaki said, accompanied by extensive drainage infrastructure designed is to address erosion and flooding.

According to Mayaki, who spoke in Benin on Thursday, the construction is expected to transform movement across residential neighbourhoods that depend on the corridor for access to schools and other facilities

The road when completed is also expected to open up seven communities along the Ekae–Ogheghe corridor to improved accessibility, development and economic opportunities.

Mayaki, who said he has undertaken a physical inspection of the ongoing works, described Okpebholo as the “architect of modern Edo State,” citing the scale of road construction and drainage development across the communities.

Mayaki said the project demonstrated the governor’s commitment to opening up communities to civilisation, progress and development through modern road infrastructure.

During the inspection, which commenced at Bello Avenue shortly after Palm Garden, Mayaki visited several adjoining streets undergoing construction, proceeding through the Obe, Evbukhu and Ohogbohi axes towards Ogheghe.

The roads identified include Bello Avenue, Christopher Osewingie Street, Ekhae–Ugbor Road, Osasogie Street, Alex Street, Efoze Obaze Street, Nehizena Street off Second Obe and Evbukhu Road.

Others are Aigbokhian Street, Omorose Street and Health Centre Road in Ohogbohi Community, Onabor Street in Ogheghe, an unnamed adjoining lane towards the end of the corridor and Ogheghe Road itself.

Mayaki observed that the construction works were accompanied by substantial drainage channels intended to control erosion, improve stormwater evacuation and protect the roads from premature deterioration.

He noted that the significance of the project extended beyond the construction of individual streets, as the interconnected road network would provide alternative access routes and improve movement between neighbouring communities.

According to him, the development represents a shift from isolated road rehabilitation towards the construction of integrated infrastructure that addresses both accessibility and environmental challenges.