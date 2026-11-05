As Tinubu Visits the Land of Promise…

By Anietie Usen

There is a quiet debate among senior government officials in Uyo about one word that can best describe Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State. Some say he is a visionary. Others say he is hardworking. Many others say he is simply purpose-driven. And yet, there are many others with long CVs and marathon experience in Akwa Ibom politics and bureaucracy who bet that Governor Eno is peerless.

For me, I will tell the truth, the whole truth, the gospel truth and nothing but the truth. My professional credentials and reputation demand that I be fearless in telling the truth: so help me God!

Yes! To tell the truth, Pastor Eno is not perfect. But as an eyewitness of his Administration in three years now, Governor Eno is simply phenomenal as the captain of Akwa Ibom ship State.

A phenomenal leader is an exceptionally impressive, high-impact and inspiring individual who goes far beyond standard leadership to elevate, empower, and transform his territory and the people around him.

To this extent, Governor Eno is remarkably good, outstanding, exceeding normal expectations with rare managerial skills, vision, and the ability to consistently turn plans and strategies into reliable, measurable results on time and mostly within budget. There is no iota of doubt in my mind about this.

And when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu steps onto the tarmac of the iconic Victor Attah International Airport on November 6, 2026, with his entourage, they would not merely be visiting a State; they would be stepping into a living, breathing testament of what happens when purposeful leadership meets with divine opportunity.

For a President who has presided over an increased inflow of funding into Akwa Ibom, he will be arriving into a workshop of visible accomplishments that will certainly make him proud of the leaders and people of Akwa.

Ready now for commissioning by the President during his one-day working visit are the:

International Terminal Building of the Victor Attah International Airport

International Airport Hospital

Aviation Village

Command and Security Control Centre

AkwaGIS Building

Governors’ Office Annex.

ARISE Palm Resort

7.868 Km Ring Road 3, Idoro-Ikot Ekpene Road-Ibiono Ibom Road project, etc.

This is the Akwa Ibom of ARISE Agenda—a bold, unyielding architectural and socioeconomic symphony where promises made are not left to wither in the arid winds of rhetoric, but are watered, nurtured by zeal and brought to luxuriant fruition.

Governor Umo Eno’s “ARISE” Agenda has never been about mere rhetorics – let this be said loud and clear. It is a philosophy etched in granite and asphalt. It is the ambition to build not for the next election cycle, but for the next generation of Akwa Ibomites and indeed Nigerians.

As the President prepares to inaugurate a suite of iconic projects, we are witnessing the solidification of a new Akwa Ibom identity—one that is globally connected, medically robust, and tourism-savvy.

Consider the landscape we are unveiling. The new International Terminal Building of the Victor Attah International Airport and the adjoining Aviation Village are not just structures; they are soaring monuments to Akwa Ibom State’s audacity to dream big and deliver bigger.

Alongside the International Airport Hospital, these facilities place Akwa Ibom at the intersection of global transit and world-class care, turning the State into a strategic hub for Nigeria’s economic resurgence.

But the vision goes deeper, piercing through the heart of our communities. From the expansive arterial arteries and connectivity provided by the new Ring Road, ARISE Agenda is rising to shrink distances and expand prosperity.

Rated as a Low Risk State, with a risk score of 0.35% on the Nigeria Risk Index, placing it favorably among the safest States in Nigeria, Akwa Ibom is

digitally future-proofing its safety and security status with the Command and Security Control Centre and the AkwaGIS Building, while the amazing ARISE Palm Resort reminds visitors that beneath the industrial drive beats the soul of a people who appreciate the finer, aesthetic graces of life.

The significance of President Tinubu’s visit therefore lies in this synergy. It is a recognition by the Federal Government that Akwa Ibom has become a lighthouse—a beacon showing that when purposeful leadership meets a people’s hunger for growth, the result is nothing short of a miracle.

As these projects open their doors, Akwa Ibom is not just celebrating bricks and mortar. The State is celebrating the audacity of a people that refuses to settle for less. We are also celebrating the seamless continuity of governance that builds upon the foundations of the past to erect the spires of the future.

Welcome to Akwa Ibom, Mr. President. You are here to cut the ribbons, but in doing so, you are also unveiling the heartbeat of a new Nigeria.

Akwa Ibom is ARISING!

*Anietie Usen writes from Uyo