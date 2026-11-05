  • Thursday, 5th November, 2026

Alt Bank to Take Banking, Healthcare to Agege Streets with Launch of 6 AltBoxes

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

Residents of Agege are set to enjoy banking and primary healthcare services in one spot as Altbank unveils six integrated AltBoxes across the local government area today being November 4, 2026.

The first-of-its-kind community model, executed in partnership with Agege Local Government under the leadership of the executive chairman, Hon. Abdul-Ganiyu Vinod Obasa, is targeted at bringing essential services closer to traders, small business owners and underserved households while creating jobs at the ward level.

Scheduled for 11:00 a.m., the launch will draw officials of ALTBank, the council leadership, community stakeholders and residents.

Each AltBox houses two distinct service points – a full banking point and a primary healthcare point – eliminating the need for residents to travel far for basic financial and health needs.

According to the bank, the rollout is the first phase of a plan to establish an AltBox in each of the seven wards of Agege, ensuring no community is left behind in access to formal finance and basic healthcare.

The initiative is a major push for financial inclusion, taking banking beyond conventional branches into the heart of communities where it is most needed.

It also ties directly into Alt banks HEART strategy, which prioritises health as a critical pillar of community investment, alongside its purpose of Creating Wealth for All.

Beyond Agege, Alt bank says the model is open for replication, inviting other local and state governments to adopt the integrated approach to tackle financial exclusion and primary healthcare gaps through community-driven infrastructure.

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