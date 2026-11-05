2027: Lawyers Seek Timely, Transparent Display of Voters’ Register 

* Urge amendment of law requiring AG’s consent to enforce monetary judgment against government

Alex Enumah

As activities continue to gear up towards the conduct of the 2027 general election, legal practitioners in the country have called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure the timely and transparent display of the voters’ register, so as to ensure the credibility of the polls.

The lawyers, who noted that electoral credibility begins before the polling day, stressed that accurate records, lawful procedures and meaningful public scrutiny are essential to public confidence.

This is just as they have called on the National Assembly to abolish the law requiring the consent of the Attorney-General to enforce monetary judgment against government.

The lawyers made the call on Thursday in Abuja, at an event marking the Law Corridor Founders’ Day, as well as the introduction of a Professor of Public and International Law, Prof. Olarenwaju A. Aladeitan, as a Partner of the Law Corridor.

Speaking at the occasion, the Managing Partner of Law Corridor, Henry Kelechi Eniotu, explained that under the Electoral Act 2026, while Section 19 addresses the display or publication of the voters’ register, Section 77 addresses political-party membership registers and their submission to INEC before primaries, congresses and conventions.

“INEC must clearly communicate the applicable timelines, provide accessible opportunities for voters to inspect their records and ensure effective procedures for claims, objections and corrections. It should also explain how compliance with party membership register requirements will be verified and enforced, subject to lawful safeguards for personal information.

“Publicly announced voter statistics must be clear and verifiable. The Commission should distinguish between applications received, completed registrations and the final number of eligible registered voters. Where figures change or credible discrepancies arise, it should provide timely explanations,” Eniotu said.

The lawyer further stated that political parties must equally maintain accurate records and comply with their statutory obligations, adding that the same standards must apply consistently to every party and candidate.

He stressed that public confidence grows when electoral procedures and information can withstand scrutiny.

Speaking on enforcement of monetary judgment against the government, the lawyers who argued that a judgment must provide an effective remedy, submitted that citizens who successfully establish their claims against public institutions should be able to obtain the benefits of those judgments without avoidable obstruction.

They observed that while Section 84 of the Sheriffs and Civil Process Act requires the consent of the appropriate Attorney-General before a garnishee order nisi may be made where the money sought to be attached is held by a public officer in an official capacity, the said requirement is subject to judicial interpretation.

According to them, “The continued existence of the consent requirement creates opportunities for delay in cases to which it applies.”

They alleged that successful litigants may spend years pursuing payment while their businesses suffer and inflation erodes the value of their judgments.

“Government has access to appeals and applications for a stay of execution. An executive officer should not possess an additional, indefinite power to obstruct enforcement against the government that officer represents.

“We therefore call on the National Assembly to abolish the Attorney-General’s consent requirement and establish clear enforcement procedures supported by definite timelines, responsible budgeting and judicial oversight.

“Government must respect the judicial authority it expects citizens to obey”, they said. Eniotu assured that the Law Corridor will continue to contribute its quota towards development of the country, through legal analysis, public-interest advocacy and constructive engagement with institutions responsible for reform.

“As we mark our Founders’ Week and welcome Professor Aladeitan into the partnership, we renew our commitment to professional excellence and meaningful service to society.

“We thank our clients for their trust, our colleagues for their dedication and the media for their contribution to public accountability,” Eniotu said.