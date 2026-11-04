Tonic FC: From Underdogs to Champions of 1XCup 2026

On October 31, Lagos saw the conclusion of the fourth 1xCup season, which treated fans to a real sensation: debutants Tonic FC claimed the tournament title. In the final, the team from Ikorodu defeated Young Strikers FC to lift the trophy. Their perseverance, fighting spirit, and faith in their own abilities were rewarded with gold medals and ₦10 million in prize money.

Debutants who were written off too soon

Until recently, few believed in Tonic FC’s triumph. Oladipupo Abiola’s side barely made it through the qualifiers, beating Agbede Supreme FC and Vino Gano only on penalties and then drawing three times in the group stage. After such results, hardly anyone considered this team a contender for the trophy.

But when the knockout stage began, Tonic FC transformed: first, they knocked 36 Lion FC out of the tournament, then defeated Joy Cometh FC, and in the semi-finals, they prevailed over JP Young Stars FC. It’s worth noting that all three victories were achieved with the identical score of 2-1. The team was just one step away from the trophy – the final against Young Strikers FC, one of the highest-scoring teams in the competition. In eight 1xCup matches, the Lagos Island side scored 21 goals, with 6 of those coming from 17-year-old forward Lawal Muiz.

Two saves that won the trophy

A festive atmosphere reigned in the stands at the Inspire Sport Arena during the final. The fans cheered their hearts out, urging the teams on, but the players were in no hurry to take risks. The cost of a mistake was too high, so both sides played cautiously and focused more on defence. Young Strikers FC created more scoring chances, but were unable to exploit them. The match ended goalless after regular time, so the title was decided in a penalty shoot-out.

It was at that moment that Tonic FC goalkeeper Femi Adegboyega became the hero of the day. He saved his team twice, while his teammates didn’t miss a single spot-kick. Abdulahi Jamiu took the decisive fourth penalty, securing the title for Tonic FC with a well-taken shot. Young Strikers FC took home the silver medals and ₦5 million in prize money.

Bronze medals were also decided on penalties

The third-place match also went to a penalty shoot-out, but the game unfolded differently. In the first minute of the encounter between Collins Edwin SC and JP Young Stars FC, the designated visitors opened the scoring, and in the 34th minute, they doubled their lead. It seemed as though the outcome was already clear, but Collins Edwin SC had no intention of giving up. The team managed to pull two goals back and take the match to a penalty shoot-out. However, they were unable to complete their comeback. It was the players of JP Young Stars FC who proved more clinical from the spot, winning 4-2 and claiming the bronze medals along with prize money of ₦3 million.

Future stars in front of Ighalo’s eyes

The tournament’s decisive clashes attracted a number of high-profile guests. Among them were Odion Ighalo, a former striker for the Nigeria national team and Manchester United, Lekan Fatodu, Director General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, and other representatives from the sporting community.

After the final, Ighalo thanked 1xBet Nigeria for its support of grassroots football and emphasized just how important such competitions are for the development of young players.

“We need tournaments like this to spot good players and find the next Victor Osimhen,” Odion Ighalo noted.

The fourth season of the https://1xcup.ng/fixturesorganized by 1xBet, proved to be a real celebration of amateur football. Within a period of just over three months, 100 clubs from five divisions of Lagos took part in the tournament. Despite the impressive prize fund of ₦20 million, many players valued the opportunity to prove themselves more, as over 30 participants from the previous editions have already gone on to pursue careers in professional football.

“This season has brought us some incredible moments! We’ve seen thrilling matches, fierce battles, and teams that never gave up, even in the toughest situations. The story of Tonic FC is the best proof. But the most important thing for us is not who lifted the trophy, but the fact that, thanks to 1xCup, talented young players get a chance to make a name for themselves and take their first step towards a professional career. It’s for stories like these that we organize this competition,” a spokesperson for https://1xcup.ng/fixturesremarked.

But the 1xCup 2026 hasn’t had its final say yet. On November 6, the winners of the individual awards will be announced at the Award Night ceremony. Fans will find out the names of the tournament’s MVP, top scorer, best goalkeeper, and other standout players from the season that has come to an end.