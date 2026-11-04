Grassroots Sports Summit Will Reposition Nigerian Sports Development, Says Are

The President of the Nigeria Rugby Football Federation and Chairman of the Accommodation and Logistics Sub-Committee of the National Grassroots Sports Development Summit 2026, Dr. Ademola Are, has expressed confidence that the forthcoming summit will provide a lasting framework for transforming grassroots sports development in Nigeria.

Are described the summit, scheduled for November 18–19, 2026, at the Banquet Hall, State House, Presidential Villa, Abuja, as a historic initiative, being the first national summit of its kind organised through the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Grassroots Sports Development, Hon. Adeyinka Anthony Adeboye.

Speaking ahead of the event, the experienced sports administrator noted that the summit comes at a crucial time when the leadership of the National Sports Commission (NSC) is placing renewed emphasis on grassroots sports development as the foundation for sustainable sporting excellence.

“This summit is coming at a time when the management of the National Sports Commission is preaching grassroots sports development because that is the only way Nigeria can continue producing talents,” Are stated.

He explained that what makes the summit particularly special is its pioneering nature and the opportunity it provides for stakeholders across the country to contribute towards a coordinated national approach to grassroots sports development.

Are cited the success of the National Sports Commission’s Team IJA initiative, which supports promising athletes discovered through the National Youth Games, as evidence of the importance of structured grassroots programmes.

“We have Team IJA athletes identified at the National Youth Games who are already making waves, competing with senior athletes and doing the nation proud,” he explained.

He also highlighted the forthcoming intermediate sports festival, noting that many emerging athletes expected to feature have benefited from grassroots competitions.

The Rugby Federation President commended Hon. Adeyinka Anthony Adeboye for championing the first-of-its-kind summit, describing the initiative as a significant contribution towards strengthening Nigeria’s sporting future.

“Bringing together notable individuals from across the country who are contributing effectively to grassroots sports development is a step in the right direction. I can assure you that the document that will eventually be prepared and adopted will go a long way in repositioning grassroots sports development in Nigeria,” Are declared.

The summit, themed “Creating a New Pathway for Sustainable Grassroots Sports Development,” will focus on five critical pillars: Participation, Talent Development, Infrastructure, Sports Economy and International Pathways, with the ultimate objective of producing actionable recommendations for sustainable sports development across Nigeria.

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