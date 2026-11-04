RECLAIMING FINANCIAL FREEDOM THROUGH SAVINGS

Eighty-four years ago, on October 31, 1942, the first International Savings Day was commemorated in Italy following its declaration by Professor Filippo Ravizza at the First International Savings Bank Congress, organized by the World Society of Savings Banks. Since then, the day has served as a global reminder of the importance of savings, financial discipline, and building a secure financial future.

Across cultures and generations, the value of savings has been captured in countless proverbs and expressions. One popular saying, “Save for a rainy day,” reinforces the importance of setting aside money today to meet unforeseen needs and future financial obligations. Beyond simply putting money away, savings is a deliberate step towards financial security, independence, and long-term wealth creation.

Many people save with the intention of spending at a later date, but true financial empowerment goes beyond meeting immediate needs. It is about having the right financial partner to provide guidance, support informed financial decisions, and create opportunities for sustainable wealth creation—a conviction anchored in the philosophy: “Small savings today. Big options tomorrow.”

Meaningful financial growth begins with consistency, discipline, and the right support system. Strengthening institutional capacity to leverage growth creates greater value for customers across various strata. A focused strategy centered on financial inclusion, service excellence, and prudent asset growth yields significant results.

One of the clearest indicators of system-wide trust is the expansion of deposit bases. For instance, between January and September 2026, Fina Trust Microfinance Bank expanded its deposit book from ₦5.8 billion to ₦13.2 billion—an increase of over 127% within nine months. This achievement underscores the growing confidence of individuals, entrepreneurs, and businesses who choose reliable partners for their capital. Strong deposit growth reflects effective customer acquisition and deeper relationships with existing clients, while providing institutions with a robust funding base to support economic activities through lending.

Equally noteworthy is the corresponding expansion of productive lending. Over the same nine-month period, Fina Trust saw its loan books grow from ₦6.5 billion in January to ₦12 billion by September, representing a growth rate of approximately 85%. This expansion demonstrates how microfinance institutions can support micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), traders, and individual customers with access to much-needed financing. By channeling funds into productive sectors of the economy, institutions play a critical role in empowering businesses, creating jobs, and stimulating local economic development, backed by sound risk management frameworks.

The simultaneous expansion of both deposits and loans highlights a healthy balance between liquidity generation and asset creation. While many financial institutions focus primarily on one side of the balance sheet, maintaining balanced growth across customer deposits and credit facilities positions institutions for sustained profitability and long-term stability while serving as a catalyst for financial inclusion.

Such growth relies on two vital pillars: unwavering depositor trust and an agile, cash-flow-driven lending framework. Mastering relationship banking—by taking time to understand cash flows, inventory cycles, and the character of informal market traders and MSMEs—unlocks massive lending opportunities while maintaining healthy asset quality.

These milestones represent more than numbers; they reflect customer trust, stakeholder confidence, and a growing capacity to support individuals and entrepreneurs in achieving their financial aspirations. Community impact remains key: with over 3,000 active customers, ₦35 billion in cumulative loans disbursed, and a network of 18 branches, Fina Trust MFB continues to expand its reach. Every served customer and supported business reinforces the commitment to helping people recognize opportunities, overcome financial barriers, and imagine possibilities.

Olutayo Irantiola, Lagos