EL-Amin Earns 17th Georgian Cup Title, Wins Argentine Ambassador’s Cup

*Kaduna teams sweep top laurels at the tournament

The 2026 Kaduna International Polo Tournament that celebrated the 31st anniversary of EL-Amin and the rich heritage of Nigeria polo came to a flourishing climax with the team setting up an all-time record of 17th Georgian Cup victory.

The international Polo Tournament highlighted an historic, record-setting edition that concluded at the legendary Murtala Muhammed Square in Kaduna, with Kaduna Sublime defeating determined oppositions to clinch the glittering Emir of Katsina Cup.

Marking its107th anniversary, the tournament featured an extended 10-day high-octane format for the first time in its century-plus history, attracting over 40 teams and top-tier professional players from Argentina, Europe, and South Africa.

Kaduna Musaco ran an impressive campaign defeating a crowded field of ambitious oppositions to cart home the Imani Cup. Duku Rocks polo team rampaged through a battery of turbo charged rivals, to clinch the popular EL- Amin Cup.

Defending champions El-Amin secured their new Georgian Cup title after they were held to a thrilling 10-10 draw by rivals Malcomines in the last game of the tournament for the Argentine Ambassador’s Cup and won the laurel on toss.

Made from pure Georgian silver some centuries back, the cup was presented in 1919 to the Kaduna Polo Club to be competed for by high-goals teams by the then British Bank for West Africa, now First Bank Plc. Till date, no team beside EL-Amin has attempted this new victory record.

Unarguably Nigeria’s most accomplished team ever, EL-Amin polo organization made history on their Silver Jubilee celebration, defeating Abuja Rubicon for a record 15th title of the highly revered Georgian Trophy.

It was on this very ground that they achieved their high-goal status, earning their first Georgian title in 1999. Ironically, it was at the same legendary Murtala Square in Kaduna that they lost their treasured crown to Abuja Rubicon last year.

“Winning the Georgian Trophy for the 17th time means everything to me. I feel like it’s my first win,” team patron and defender, Mohammad Babangida, declared.

“We are happy we participated in the tournament; we are happier we won the Georgian Cup which is the longest winning run by any team in the history of the Georgian Cup series” he added in a chat.

“Interestingly, the team has been together for a longtime now, with almost the same players, myself, Ibrahim Mohammed and Bello Buba,” he pointed out.

“We have contested the Georgian Cup over 20 times and having won it 17 times, EL-Amin remains the only team to have won all high goal cups across the country.”

The elated Kaduna Polo Club President thanked all the participating teams, sponsors, diplomats and dignitaries for making the 2026 Kaduna polo festival such an exciting and memorable event.

He lauded all the winners of the event. “It’s 2026 edition of Kaduna polo tournament we are happy we participated in this tournament that celebrate EL-Amin 31st year anniversary as a dominant high-goal polo team in the country, the Kaduna polo boss added.

“We want to thank the Almighty for his grace and our teeming supporters who are always with us particularly urging us on to win the Georgian Cup for the 17th time which is the longest winning run by any team in the history of the Georgian Cup series” Babangida declared in a chat with the media during the closing ceremony in Kaduna.

The 2026 festival integrated strong social awareness campaigns. Notably, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) organized a special novelty match during the tournament to commemorate the International Day of the Girl Child and raise awareness against Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

Kaduna State Deputy Governor, Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe graced the closing ceremony as one of the Special Guest of Honours of the 2026 Nigerian Polo Association International Polo Tournament at Murtala Square, Kaduna.

‎Among those in attendance were the Governor of Niger State, His Excellency, Alhaji Umar Bago, and the Emir of Katsina, HRH Alhaji Abdulmumuni Kabir Usman, alongside other dignitaries.