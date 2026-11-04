How OGFTZ Road Projects Created 35,000 Jobs in Ogun Communities

James Sowole in Abeokuta





The Ogun–Guangdong Free Trade Zone (OGFTZ) has linked its infrastructure investments in host communities to increased commercial activities and employment opportunities, with more than 35,000 direct and indirect workers engaged across its operations and supporting businesses.

Chairman, OGFTZ, Halfsat Odunwole Tafawa-Balewa, said the Zone, which has more than 100 registered enterprises, has an estimated workforce of 10,000 direct and 25,000 indirect workers, making it a significant source of employment and economic opportunities in Igbesa and neighbouring communities in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area.

Tafawa-Balewa said a major infrastructure project supporting the industrial activities is the 10.25-kilometre Oba Adesola–Igbesa Road, executed through a Public-Private Partnership between the Zone and the Ogun State Government.

The project was complemented by an additional 4.5-kilometre road extension into the host community, as well as periodic rehabilitation of internal roads by the Zone under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

She said the improved road network has facilitated the movement of people and goods, enhanced access to the industrial hub and encouraged the growth of businesses along the corridor.

Beyond employment within the industrial facilities, the Zone’s activities have also supported businesses in transportation, retail, hospitality, logistics and property development, with improved road access creating opportunities for enterprises in surrounding communities.

Speaking on the impact of the development, the Oloja-Ekun of Igbesa, Abdul-Azeez Oluwatoyin Akinde, who spoke with journalists, said the construction of the Oba Adesola–Igbesa Road had significantly improved the economic fortunes of the community.

The monarch who said road infrastructure was among the major developments he witnessed following his ascension to the throne five years ago, described the project as a welcome intervention that had improved accessibility and encouraged business expansion in Igbesa.

Akinde said the development had encouraged the establishment and expansion of commercial ventures, while attracting further government infrastructure investments to the area, including support for the Atan–Igbesa–Badagry Expressway.

He particularly highlighted the transformation along Oba Adesola Market Road, where the number of filling stations and other commercial establishments had increased considerably.

“When I ascended the throne five years ago, I could count the number of filling stations along Oba Adesola Market Road, where the Free Trade Zone is located. Today, the number has increased significantly, creating additional employment opportunities for our people,” the monarch said.

He added the expansion of commercial activities had created more jobs for residents and attracted people from other areas to Igbesa in search of employment and business opportunities.

Akinde recalled that during the visit of former President Olusegun Obasanjo to the Zone, he learnt that OGFTZ had almost 10,000 workers, describing the workforce as significant to the commercial, social and economic development of the kingdom.

The monarch however noted the growing population and increased commercial activities required corresponding improvements in public services, particularly security infrastructure.

He appealed to the government and relevant stakeholders to strengthen security arrangements in the community to protect residents, businesses and investors and sustain the area’s economic growth.