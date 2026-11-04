THISDAY’s Adeniyi Seeks Responsible AI Use in Newsrooms as China-led BRNN Deepens Media Cooperation

• Global body to foster joint reporting on poverty reduction, digital economy, others

•Agrees to curb growing disinformation, enhance media training

Emmanuel Addeh in Fuzhou, China





The Chairman, Editorial Board of THISDAY Newspapers, Mr. Olusegun Adeniyi, has called for the responsible use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in newsrooms across the globe, with the Belt and Road News Network (BRNN) Council also pledging to deepen media cooperation among member organisations.

At the 4th Council Meeting of the BRNN which commenced in Fuzhou, Fujian Province, People’s Republic of China, yesterday, the organisation also agreed to foster joint reporting on poverty reduction, food security, digital economy and green transition, as well as curb the proliferation of disinformation.

Besides, the meeting reviewed the progress of the network and adopted a six-point joint statement on advancing high-quality development of BRNN endeavours, read by Council Chair and President of People’s Daily, China, Mr Yu Shaoliang.

Speaking at the session, Adeniyi who highlighted the progress made by the organisation in the last seven years, recalled being one of the 40 founding members of the BRNN Council when the network was established in 2019.

“What that growth reveals most eloquently is that in a divided world, serious media organisations still want to talk to one another. That is why dialogue among the media matters,” Adeniyi said.

He argued that accuracy remains the only currency in journalism, especially in an age of disinformation, stressing that the rising global contacts being harnessed by THISDAY and Arise Television have further given proper context to their coverage of world events.

“THISDAY newspapers where I work, and our sister organisation, Arise Television have given us a direct line to colleagues across Asia, Europe, Latin America and the rest of Africa. These platforms have also given us access to context and contacts that have deepened our coverage,” he said.

Looking ahead, Adeniyi advocated the deepening of exchange journalism, practical coordination on tools shaping the industry, and confidence to tell complete stories by members.

“One, we need more exchange in both directions of journalism, stories and perspectives so that African voices are heard in Beijing as clearly as Chinese voices are heard in Nigeria and the rest of Africa. Two, we need practical coordination on the tools which shape our industry, including the responsible use of artificial intelligence in the newsroom.

“Three, we need the confidence to tell complete stories in terms of challenges as well as successes. At the end of the day, credibility is what will make the Belt and Road story believable to critical audiences,” he stated.

Also, Adeniyi commended China’s growing footprint in critical infrastructure in Africa and Nigeria in particular, citing the Lagos-Ibadan railway and the Lekki Deep Seaport.

In this connection, he noted that China has since granted zero-tariff access to all 53 African countries with which it has diplomatic relations, including Nigeria, describing it as “a practical argument for openness” and the shared prosperity that comes with it.

He observed that this year’s meeting was even more important since it marks the 70th anniversary of China-Africa diplomatic engagement and the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges.

“But you must understand, no exchange between peoples lasts longer than the one carried out through honest journalism. That remains our common responsibility,” Adeniyi, who spoke via a video message added.

The BRNN is the core platform for media cooperation forum on Belt and Road. The ongoing 2026 forum in Fujian has drawn more than 200 foreign delegates from 182 media outlets and institutions across 100 countries. The Council is the governing body of the network.

Earlier, in the joint agreement, members resolved to to focus on development as well as expand inclusive wellbeing, by supporting the media to respond to development aspirations of all countries and tapping into real-life cases of the Belt and Road cooperation.

“We support the media in responding to the development aspirations of all countries, focusing on the tangible outcomes of Belt and Road cooperation, and tapping into vivid real-life cases. More joint reporting on poverty reduction, food security, digital economy and green transition will be launched,” the statement said.

The body further resolved to uphold peace and contribute to rational public opinion by advocating peaceful settlement of differences through dialogue, as well as advocate mutual learning to promote exchanges among civilisations.

On technology and governance, the Council agreed to harness intelligent technologies to forge consensus on governance, abide by principles of truthfulness, objectivity and impartiality, and jointly curb disinformation.

“We should support Global South countries in strengthening capacity-building and bridging the digital and intelligent technology divide, and guard against new technological barriers and historical injustices.

“We encourage discussions on the application of artificial intelligence, leverage intelligent technologies to empower the news workflow, and guard against technology-derived risks,” the statement added.

The Council also pledged to deepen practical cooperation through joint reporting, personnel exchanges, information sharing, technical collaboration and training programmes.