Shehu of Borno, Air Peace Chairman Congratulate Sultan of Sokoto on 20th Anniversary on Throne

• Shehu: You’ve sustained Dan Fodiyo’s legacy

Chinedu Eze and Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto





The Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Dr. Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Al-Amin El-Kanemi, has commended the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, for sustaining his forefathers’ legacy in reforming Islam in Nigeria and beyond.

On his part, the Chairman of Air Peace Limited, Dr. Allen Onyema, has congratulated His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto, on the occasion of his 20th anniversary on the throne, describing his two decades of leadership as a remarkable testament to service, wisdom and commitment to national unity.

Dr. Onyema, in his congratulatory message, commended the Sultan for his outstanding contributions to traditional leadership, religious harmony, peaceful coexistence and the promotion of national cohesion.

He noted that over the past 20 years, His Eminence has distinguished himself as a respected voice of reason and a bridge-builder whose influence extends beyond the traditional institution and the Muslim community.

Meanwhile, El-Kanemi, who was represented by the Emir of Lafia, His Royal Highness Justice Sidi Bage Muhammad (rtd), said since Abubakar ascended the throne 20 years ago, he has been a bridge through which Islam has thrived in Nigeria and beyond.

He made the commendation at the International Conference Centre, Sokoto, at the occasion of the 20th anniversary on the throne of Sultan Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar and the Usman Bin Fodiyo Week 1448AH / 2026CE, organised by the Sultanate Council and the National Council of Muslim Youth Organisations (NACOMYO) in collaboration with the Sokoto State Government.

El-Kanemi explained that the Jihad introduced by Usman Dan Fodiyo was not a war, but a reformation, stressing that the late Sheikh was a reformer, writer and teacher in his time.

He maintained that the Borno Empire has had a long-standing relationship with the Sokoto Caliphate from time immemorial.

He lauded Sultan Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar for being an advocate of peace, standing between Muslims and Christians in the country.

On his part, Sokoto State Governor, Dr. Ahmed Aliyu, represented by his Deputy, Engr. Muhammad Gobir, also lauded the Sultan for his peace advocacy.

Aliyu noted that the state government is working hand in hand with the Sultanate Council to promote Islam in the state. He further explained that the government has renovated many mosques and built new ones as befitting places of worship.

In his remarks, Sultan Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar thanked those who came from far and near to witness the event, saying he will not relent in preaching peace.

A popular scholar from the United Kingdom, Dr. Daud A. Abdullah, Director of Middle East Monitor, United Kingdom, presented a paper themed: “How Religious and Intellectual Traditions of Sokoto Caliphate [Shaped] the Conditions of Africans in Diaspora.”

Many dignitaries, including the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, the Governor of Zamfara State, Dr. Dauda Lawal, and many emirs, witnessed the event.

On his part, the Chairman of Air Peace Limited, Dr. Allen Onyema identified the Sultan’s consistent advocacy for peace, tolerance, mutual understanding and national unity, he said, has continued to inspire confidence in the capacity of Nigeria’s traditional and religious institutions to contribute meaningfully to nation-building.

The Air Peace Chairman particularly acknowledged the Sultan’s leadership as President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), noting that his commitment to fostering interfaith dialogue and peaceful coexistence remains invaluable to Nigeria, especially at a time when the country needs greater understanding, unity and collective resolve.

According to Dr Onyema, the Sultan’s 20 years on the throne represent not just a historic traditional milestone but also two decades of impactful service to humanity and the Nigerian nation.

Dr. Onyema prayed Almighty Allah to grant the Sultan continued good health, divine wisdom and strength to sustain his invaluable contributions to the Sokoto Caliphate, the Muslim Ummah and Nigeria at large.

He wished His Eminence many more fruitful years on the throne and reaffirmed his warm felicitations on this historic and well-deserved anniversary.