Betta Edu Leads APC Women’s Humanitarian Outreach to Calabar Hospital

The Directorate of Women Mobilisation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council has extended humanitarian support to patients at the General Hospital, Calabar, with financial assistance and encouragement for women and children receiving medical care.

The outreach, led by the Directorate’s Co-Director, Dr. Betta Edu, was undertaken ahead of Monday’s APC presidential campaign rally in Calabar, following a directive by the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, urging members of the directorate to extend compassion and practical support to women and children in hospitals.

During the visit, Edu and members of the delegation toured the maternity, postnatal, accident and emergency, and children’s wards, where they interacted with patients, offered financial assistance and encouraged families facing challenging medical circumstances.

Speaking with journalists after the visit, Edu said the initiative reflected the humanitarian dimension of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, stressing that political mobilisation should also translate into tangible expressions of compassion and solidarity with vulnerable citizens.

She explained that the team encountered patients with different medical challenges, including women awaiting surgery, those recovering from medical procedures and families struggling to meet healthcare expenses.

“We met patients with different experiences. Some had heartbreaking stories, while others needed funds for surgery, and some had already undergone surgery and were recuperating. We encouraged them, gave them hope, and prayed that those going in for surgery would come out successfully, happy and healthy,” she said.

Edu also highlighted ongoing healthcare interventions under the Tinubu administration, particularly free maternal healthcare services in selected hospitals, subsidised dialysis treatment and free eye-care interventions, including the distribution of corrective glasses through the Jigi Bola initiative.

According to her, these interventions are designed to expand access to essential healthcare, reduce the financial burden on families and improve health outcomes, particularly for women and children.

She emphasised that reducing maternal and infant mortality remained a critical priority, noting that women deserved affordable, quality healthcare and adequate support throughout pregnancy and childbirth.

The former Cross River State Commissioner for Health further expressed optimism about the state’s participation in Monday’s presidential campaign rally, emphasising the importance of grassroots mobilisation and community engagement in strengthening the party’s support base.

She said the hospital visit demonstrated the directorate’s determination to complement political activities with humanitarian interventions that directly address the needs of ordinary Nigerians.

Receiving the delegation, the Hospital Administrator of General Hospital, Calabar, Mrs. Bassey Effiong, commended Edu, the First Lady and the Cross River State Government for their interest in improving healthcare delivery.

Effiong described the visit as a meaningful demonstration of concern for patients and healthcare workers, adding that the hospital had benefited from various interventions aimed at strengthening its facilities and services.

She also acknowledged ongoing efforts to improve the state’s healthcare workforce through the planned recruitment of additional doctors and nurses.

The hospital administrator expressed appreciation to the delegation for remembering patients and healthcare personnel, expressing hope that the visit and associated interventions would further strengthen healthcare delivery.

The outreach forms part of the APC Presidential Campaign Council Women Mobilisation Directorate’s humanitarian and grassroots engagement activities in Cross River State ahead of Monday’s presidential campaign rally in Calabar.