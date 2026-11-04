First Lady: Our Third Time Hosting Shows Continent’s Trust in Nigeria’s Capacity

*Performs ceremonial tee-off at IBB International Golf and Country Club Abuja

Deji Elumoyein Abuja

Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has stressed that Nigeria’s hosting of the All-Africa Challenge Golf Trophy 2026 for the third time is a testament to the confidence the continent has in the Nigeria’s capacity.

The First Lady, who spoke Tuesday at the official opening of the championship held at the IBB International Golf and Country Club Abuja, said she was delighted and proud that Nigeria was hosting this prestigious championship for the third time.

According to her: “This is a testament to the strong confidence the African golfing community places in our nation’s capacity, unity, and sporting excellence”.

With 20 African countries present for the championship, she pointed out that golf transcends borders and cultures.

“The theme, “Uniting Africa Through the Greens,” reminds us that golf transcends borders and cultures, bringing us together in a celebration of sisterhood, excellence, and our shared African identity”.

Mrs Tinubu commended the Ladies Golf Association of Nigeria for introducing the Girls in Golf Legacy Project.

“As a mother and advocate for women and girls, I commend the Ladies’ Golf Association of Nigeria for the Girls in Golf Legacy Project, which will introduce 300 young girls to golf across the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria and open new opportunities for the next generation”.

While wishing the visiting Female Golfers the best outing at the championship, the First Lady urged them to explore Nigeria’s beautiful landmarks, experience its rich culture, and enjoy the warmth and hospitality of the people.

“To our remarkable female golfers, you are an inspiration to the womenfolk. Play with passion, compete with integrity, and let sportsmanship guide every stroke.

“As you compete, may the best team win, and may our bond as one Africa grow even stronger”.

Various speakers, including the President of the Ladies Golf Association of Nigeria, Dr Lami Onayi; President, Nigeria Golf Federation, Otunba Segun Runsewe, among others, emphasized that golf is a unifier and should be embraced by all genders and age grades.

They alluded to the fact that female golfers especially in Nigeria are becoming forces to be reckoned with in the game.

There was the ceremonial Tee-off by the First Lady, other dignitaries and some of the 300 young girls in the Girls in Golf Legacy Project.

The championship will end on Saturday 7th November, 2026