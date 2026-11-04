Dozie Nwankwo, The Dependable Choice

Emeka Ozumba

In the legislative world where noise is easily mistaken for substance, Hon. Dozie Nwankwo Onyendozi stands apart as a new charismatic model of quality representation. Onyendozi cultivates silence, moves in silence and wears silence like a robe of humility, dignity and honour. His persona is a rejection of the archetypal Nigerian politician; full of noise and fury, signifying nothing.

Indeed, Onyendozi is cut from a different cloth. He does not perform for applause. He does not speak except it is obvious that his speech would improve the silence, offer a fresh perspective or highlight the evil of not speaking out. But more often than not, Dozie Nwankwo lets his actions speak for him.

Truth be told, Onyendozi’s actions have continued to speak for him, through two terms of highly effective representation of Njikoka/Anaocha/Dunukofia Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, through years of passionate philanthropy that has impacted over 44,000 people across 22 communities and through decades of entrepreneurial excellence that made him an outstanding business leader in his own right.

Happily, among Ndigbo, a man is respected for what he does and not what he says. Onyendozi is a doer! He rewrote the manual of legislative representation in the National Assembly, bringing his wealth of experience to bear on critical sectors such as healthcare, education, infrastructure and petroleum. In specific terms, he sponsored and co-sponsored bills pushing for education reforms, access to healthcare, youth empowerment and community development.

But his actual worth came from the members of his constituency whose confidence he gradually earned with a stellar performance. In keeping with his constitutional obligations, Onyendozi facilitated the citing of the Enugwu-Ukwu Campus of the Federal College of Agriculture Ishiagu. He constructed ultramodern Primary Healthcare Centres along with two-bedroom Doctors’ Quarters in his constituency, and also built and rehabilitated community link-roads. He also sank solar-powered boreholes with reticulation across many communities and built proper quarters for school principals in the constituency. In addition, he installed solar-powered streetlights across communities in the zone, bringing a touch of modernity closer to areas that are denied priority attention by governments.

As Onyendozi Dozie Nwankwo understands the importance of touching lives directly across the communities, he believes that no investment is greater than the investment made in the lives of human beings. That is why his interest in public service began with the establishment of the Ferdinand Dozie Nwankwo Centre for Development and ICT (for digital and vocational skills) in 2007, long before he decided to seek a political office. As would be expected, Onyendozi set out fixing lives with his foundation; impacting 44,000 people in over 22 communities in the senatorial zone.

In granular details, the Foundation offered critical support to over 5,000 widows and empowered over 1,140 constituents with cash grants to 560 artisans. He donated cars, motorcycles, tricycles, sewing and grinding machines, hair dryers and wheelchairs to 580 youths, including men and women. Onyendozi also offered free medicare, including surgeries, dental and eye-care to over 4,000 people in addition to building and equipping many primary healthcare centres.

And what’s more? Onyendozi awarded scholarships to hundreds of students and equipped several schools with ICT tools, libraries, teaching aids. Several youths from Njikoka/Anaocha/Dunukofia constituency also got federal jobs with strong recommendations from Onyendozi. Many women and youths were equipped with vocational skills like tailoring, ICT, agriculture and small scale businesses and subsequently offered startup grants and tools to stand on their own feet.

Truth be told; Dozie Nwankwo’s scorecard reads like that of a man on a mission. To people who know him at close quarters, it is hardly surprising. They know that Onyendozi has a deeply nuanced view of leadership. One of his deepest thoughts on leadership is that “Leadership is not about power; it is about purpose. When people trust you with their mandate, you owe them progress.”

Without a doubt, Onyendozi has returned the trust his people vested in him in manifold. There is a glut of evidence to confirm this claim. And guess what? Even with all his high achievements, Onyendozi remains firmly grounded in humility. He has become even more accessible, more involved in the lives of his people, listening to their anxieties, answering with care and delivering stunning results.

Needless to say, Onyendozi has become the enduring standard for grassroots-centred leadership, a quintessence of legislative high performance and a leader to reckon with.

Some passionate fans have aptly christened him ‘The Dependable Choice.’

Ka ana ejegodi!

* Ozumba is Director of Media and Publicity, Hon Ferdinand Dozie Nwankwo Campaign Organization