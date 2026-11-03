Sujimoto Founder, Ogundele, Makes Daily Times’ Top 100 Trailblazers List

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Sujimoto Group, Sijibomi Ogundele, has been named alongside prominent business leaders and nation builders in Nigeria’s Top 100 Trailblazers by the Daily Times Nigeria.

The recognition is part of activities marking the Daily Times’ centenary, celebrating 100 years of journalism and its contributions to Nigeria’s political, economic and social development since 1926.

Other notable awardees include President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who will receive Prestige Honours.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, is billed to receive the Community Impact Award and MTN Nigeria CEO, Dr. Karl Olutokun Toriola, will receive the Digital Company of the Decade Award.

Ogundele, popularly known as Sujimoto, described the recognition as a call to greater responsibility, innovation and value creation, expressing appreciation to Daily Times for the honour.

He said being acknowledged by a media institution that has documented Nigeria’s history for a century made the recognition particularly significant, adding that it would inspire him to push boundaries and redefine possibilities.

The recognition comes against the backdrop of Sujimoto’s journey in Nigeria’s luxury real estate sector, particularly the challenges surrounding its flagship project, LucreziaBySujimoto, in Banana Island, Lagos.

Despite significant setbacks and financial difficulties that threatened the project, the company persevered to deliver the luxury development, demonstrating resilience and determination in the face of adversity.

Sujimoto is now advancing another ambitious project, Isabella de’ Medici by Sujimoto, a proposed 49-storey luxury hotel designed to redefine Nigeria’s hospitality landscape. The development is planned to feature premium suites, an architectural façade, a hanging infinity pool and other luxury amenities.

Founded in 2013, Sujimoto has continued to pursue high-end developments, with Ogundele identifying innovation, integrity and excellence as guiding principles.

He said the recognition, particularly being listed alongside distinguished Nigerians, was both humbling and inspiring, reaffirming his commitment to creating greater value and advancing what he described as the “Spirit of Possibility.”

Ogundele expressed profound appreciation to the organisers of the recognition, describing it as an honour that would further inspire him to pursue the enormous vision ahead.

He noted that despite the milestones achieved so far, he believes he has yet to explore 10 per cent of his potential, adding that the recognition would spur him to dream bigger, remain relentless and dedicate himself to building greater value and achieving even more impactful milestones.

According to him, “It is already too late to fail.”

The Daily Times Nigeria Trailblazer Awards is scheduled for Tuesday, November 3.