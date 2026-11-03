CITAD Unveils Social Media Apps, dComms, DANCIT, Secure Community Messaging, Digital Freedom, Privacy User Control

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD) has introduced two digital communication applications, dComms and DANCIT, as part of efforts to promote online privacy, digital rights and local technological innovation in Nigeria.

The organisation said the community messaging applications were designed to provide alternatives to mainstream social media and messaging platforms amid growing concerns about data privacy, surveillance, online harassment and the commercial exploitation of users’ personal information.

Speaking during a Press conference yesterday in Bauchi, Mallam Buhari Abba on behalf of CITAD’s Executive Director, the organisation said the initiative was being implemented with support from the Association for Progressive Communications (APC).

The Executive Director explained that dComms promotes decentralised social media and communication through the Fediverse, an interconnected network that allows compatible platforms to communicate without relying on a single centralised service.

According to CITAD, the decentralised approach offers users and communities greater flexibility and reduces dependence on dominant technology companies.

The organisation, however, acknowledged that decentralisation alone does not eliminate privacy risks, misinformation, cyberattacks or service disruptions, stressing the need for responsible administration, appropriate security measures and transparent governance.

CITAD also introduced DANCIT, an acronym for Dandalin CITAD, a mobile messaging application intended to support communication, collaboration and civic engagement among communities, young people, civil society organisations, development partners and digital rights advocates.

The organisation said the application draws inspiration from the traditional Hausa concept of a dandali, a communal gathering place where people meet, exchange ideas and discuss issues affecting their communities.

It said DANCIT was designed to bring the spirit of community interaction into the digital space while providing an alternative channel for modern communication.

According to the statement, the application is hosted on CITAD’s digital infrastructure and is intended to support grassroots mobilisation, digital rights advocacy, information sharing and collaboration among individuals and organisations working towards social development.

CITAD said its approach to the applications reflects a commitment to limiting unnecessary tracking, profiling and the commercial exploitation of personal information.

It urged users to familiarise themselves with the platforms’ privacy and security features and practise responsible digital security.

The organisation noted that social media and messaging applications had become increasingly important to journalists, civil society organisations, young people, educators and ordinary citizens who rely on digital platforms to access information, participate in public discussions and organise community activities.

However, it expressed concern that the concentration of digital services in the hands of a few global technology companies could limit users’ choices and raise questions about transparency, accountability and freedom of expression.

It argued that encouraging locally developed and community-oriented digital platforms could strengthen Nigeria’s digital capacity and provide opportunities for local institutions and technology professionals to participate more actively in technological development.

On digital sovereignty, CITAD said Nigeria needed the capacity to make informed decisions about digital infrastructure, data governance and technological development in ways that reflect national and community interests.

It clarified that digital sovereignty should not mean isolating the country from the global internet, but ensuring that Nigerians have meaningful choices and the ability to develop solutions that meet local needs while remaining connected to the wider world.

The organisation called on civil society groups, educational institutions, youth organisations, journalists, technology professionals, policymakers and development partners to explore decentralised platforms and support digital initiatives that prioritise users’ rights.

It also urged the media and educational institutions to promote digital literacy and help citizens understand how online platforms collect, process and use personal information.

CITAD maintained that introducing alternative applications was only one part of the effort to create a safer and more inclusive digital environment, adding that sustained public awareness, community participation and responsible platform governance were also necessary.

The organisation said its broader vision was to build a digital environment in which communities could participate meaningfully, exercise greater control over their online experiences and benefit from technological innovation without unnecessary compromises to their privacy and rights.