AFRIDEX 2026: Sokoto Reaffirms Commitment To Security Collaboration, Defence Innovations

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Sokoto State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening security partnerships, promoting defence innovation and supporting initiatives aimed at addressing emerging security challenges across Nigeria and the African continent.

The Governor’s Special Adviser on Security Matters, Col. Ahmed Abdul Usman (rtd), stated this while representing Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, FCNA, at the official opening ceremony of the Africa International Defence Exhibition (AFRIDEX 2026), held at Eko Atlantic, Lagos.

The exhibition, organised by the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON), was officially declared open on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu by the President of the Senate, who attended as the Special Guest of Honour.

The high-level ceremony attracted prominent national and international dignitaries, including the Chief of Defence Staff, Service Chiefs, Ministers of Defence, senior military officers, General Officers Commanding (GOCs), Flag Officers Commanding (FOCs), Air Officers Commanding (AOCs), the President of the ECOWAS Commission and representatives of state governors.

Speaking on the significance of the exhibition, Col. Usman described AFRIDEX 2026 as an important platform for strengthening Africa’s collective security architecture through technological innovation, defence industrialisation and strategic cooperation.

He noted that the increasing complexity of security threats, including terrorism, banditry, transnational organised crime and other emerging threats, requires greater collaboration among governments, security institutions, defence manufacturers and technology providers.

According to him, Africa must increasingly leverage indigenous research, local manufacturing capabilities and technological advancement to develop sustainable solutions to its security challenges rather than depend entirely on external sources for critical defence equipment.

He emphasised that effective security management goes beyond deployment of personnel and military hardware, stressing the importance of intelligence gathering, surveillance, modern communication systems, capacity building and strong inter-agency cooperation.

The Special Adviser noted that Sokoto State, under the leadership of Governor Ahmed Aliyu, recognises the importance of strategic partnerships and modern security solutions in addressing security challenges confronting the state and the wider North-west region.

He said the state government remains committed to supporting security agencies, strengthening community-based security initiatives and providing operational resources to complement federal efforts towards restoring peace and protecting lives and property.

Col. Usman also expressed optimism that the exhibition would create opportunities for meaningful partnerships between Nigeria’s defence industry and international technology providers, particularly in areas of intelligence, equipment manufacturing, border surveillance and unmanned systems.

AFRIDEX 2026, which holds from October 26 to 29 at Eko Atlantic, Lagos, provides a strategic platform for showcasing defence technologies, promoting indigenous industrial capacity and encouraging cooperation among African countries and international stakeholders.