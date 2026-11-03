DSS Has Been Gracious to Sowore, Says Ughegbe

*Notes proposed suspension of cyberbullying trial shows goodwill

Columnist and public affairs analyst, Dr Lemmy Ughegbe, has described the Department of State Services (DSS) as gracious in its dealings with activist and African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore.

He, however, added that this grace does not deduct from the Service’s obligation to conclude the alleged cyberbullying trial of the politician.

Ughegbe spoke on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, where he examined allegations that security agencies were involved in the incident involving Sowore and his supporters at a restaurant in Ado Ekiti, capital of Ekiti State.

He argued that the DSS’s conduct towards Sowore should be weighed side by side the allegations the politician has repeatedly made against the agency and other sister security agencies.

“It is public knowledge that at some point the DSS DG was reported to be considering suspending the trial to enable Sowore time to concentrate on his presidential election ambition,” Ughegbe noted, however adding, “it is also public knowledge that Sowore flatly rejected the proposal and publicly declared that he did not want the trial suspended.”

Ughegbe contrasted that position with “Sowore’s later volte-face, requesting an adjournment from the same court to enable him partake in political activities, the same idea the DSS broached which he ridiculed.”

Noted the analyst, “Curiously, some days ago, the same Sowore, in breach of legal procedures, bypassed his counsel and wrote directly to the same court that he needed time to go and campaign, and so, would want his case adjourned,” recalled the analyst.

According to Ughegbe, this sequence of events matters in assessing the relationship between Sowore and the DSS, given the activist’s frequent criticism of the agency as “lawless.”

“We must acknowledge the fact that the DSS, especially under its current leadership, is one of the most professional agencies you can talk about,” noted Ughegbe, stressing, “the DSS has shown laudable restraint in its dealing with Sowore.”

He continued, “You and I know, and I think many Nigerians know, that the DSS has capacity, if they are interested in doing anything untoward to Sowore. More than anything else, the DSS has been graceful.”

Ughegbe, however, reminded that the touted gracefulness cannot place the DSS above scrutiny or mean that allegations against it should be ignored. Public institutions, he argued, must be judged on evidence and their actions assessed in context, not on wild allegations.

He also cautioned against sweeping condemnation of security agencies, reminding that institutional shortcomings do not invalidate every action they take.

Ughegbe maintained that accountability should apply to all parties, including public institutions and people like Sowore who hurl allegations against them.

“That you are a part-time activist or politician does not equally place you above scrutiny. The fact that Sowore is a political actor in the upcoming presidential election is the more reason why we should scrutinize every of his words and actions, to ensure that those who want to lead us lead by example,” Ughegbe declared.