Nigerians in Northern England Call for Regular Passport Services

Sunday Okobi



The Nigerian Community in Greater Manchester (NCGM) has called on the Nigerian government to establish regular passport and consular services in Northern England following the remarkable response to a recent passport intervention exercise in Manchester, United Kingdom.

According to a statement, the appeal was made by NCGM Chairman, Otunba Abayomi Bashiru-Kaka, at the organisation’s celebration of Nigeria’s 66th Independence anniversary, held in Manchester last month.

In the statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Joy Adetona, and made available to THISDAY yesterday, NCGM described the intervention as a welcome development that had eased the difficulties faced by Nigerians accessing passport services outside London.

The event attracted community members, civic leaders, representatives of Nigerian institutions and other distinguished guests.

In the statement, Bashiru-Kaka commended the Nigerian High Commission in London, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), and the federal government for improving services for Nigerians in the Diaspora.

He particularly acknowledged the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo; the Comptroller-General of the NIS, Mrs. Kemi Nanna Nandap, and the officers involved in the exercise.

The intervention covered four UK locations: Manchester, London, Cardiff and Aberdeen, with the initial phase commencing in Manchester and London.

Addressing the challenges faced by Nigerians outside London, according to the statement, Bashiru-Kaka noted that Manchester recorded 1,709 passport enrolments within the first six operational days, compared with London’s 587, according to NIS figures released on September 14, 2026.

He observed that Nigerians in Greater Manchester, Liverpool, Leeds, Sheffield, Bradford, Newcastle and surrounding communities often face significant costs and inconvenience travelling to London for passport services, particularly families, elderly residents, students, and working professionals.

Consequently, he urged the Nigerian High Commission, the NIS and other relevant authorities to establish a more regular and sustainable passport and consular service arrangement in Northern England, with Manchester as a suitable regional base.

He cited Manchester’s accessibility, established Nigerian community networks, and demonstrated demand as reasons for considering the arrangement, while emphasising the need for timely announcements and clear application guidelines.

Beyond consular services, Bashiru-Kaka highlighted Nigerians’ contributions to their homeland through family support, investment, professional expertise and community development. He noted that improved access to essential government services would further strengthen ties between Nigeria and its citizens abroad.

He reaffirmed NCGM’s commitment to working with the Nigerian High Commission, the NIS, mayors, councillors, public institutions and community organisations across Greater Manchester to advance the welfare of Nigerians.

He also encouraged Nigerians to remain proud of their heritage while contributing positively to British society.

NCGM appreciated the Nigerian authorities and personnel involved in the intervention, pledging continued cooperation with relevant stakeholders to improve communication, coordination and awareness of available services.

The organisation expressed hope that the Manchester exercise would provide a foundation for more accessible and sustainable passport and consular services for Nigerians across Northern England.