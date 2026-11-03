FinTribe Finance Fair 2026: NGX Group Advances Women’s Financial Empowerment, Investor Protection

Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group), through its regulatory subsidiary, NGX Regulation Limited (NGX RegCo), has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing women’s financial empowerment, investor education and protection against investment fraud at the 2026 FinTribe Finance Fair, which attracted over 10,000 participants across Lagos and regional viewing centres.

The fourth edition of the Fair, themed ‘I Can’, brought together women, entrepreneurs, financial experts and business leaders to explore investment opportunities, entrepreneurship and long-term financial independence. The event also reached participants through viewing centres in Abuja, Port Harcourt, Enugu and Akwa Ibom State.

Through its EquipHER initiative, NGX RegCo engaged participants on practical approaches to wealth creation, responsible investing and fraud prevention, reinforcing the importance of financial knowledge in building lasting economic independence.

The engagement also aligned with the objectives of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) World Investor Week 2026, particularly its focus on investor resilience, digital deception and fraud awareness.

Speaking during a session titled ‘The Smart Investor: Grow Your Wealth, Guard Your Money,’ Chief Executive Officer, NGX RegCo, Olufemi Shobanjo, emphasised that financial empowerment requires more than earning an income or accumulating savings.

“Financial empowerment must go beyond earning and saving money. Women need the knowledge, confidence and opportunities to acquire assets, invest responsibly and build lasting economic independence,” he said.

Shobanjo highlighted investment opportunities across equities, bonds, exchange-traded funds and mutual funds, while cautioning participants against unrealistic returns, unlicensed investment operators and financial decisions influenced by social media hype.

He urged participants to adopt three essential principles for protecting their investments: “Research before you invest. Verify before you transact. Report when you suspect fraud.”

The session featured an interactive financial literacy quiz designed to reinforce participants’ understanding of investment principles and investor protection. The four highest-scoring participants received gifts in recognition of their performance.

Beyond the main session, the EquipHER Booth provided opportunities to engage directly with participants exploring capital market investment options and gain practical insights into identifying investment risks and avoiding fraudulent schemes.

The engagements also highlighted the importance of regulatory oversight and market surveillance in maintaining investor confidence.

Founder of FinTribe, Jennifer Awirigwe, commended the continued collaboration with NGX RegCo and its contribution to strengthening women’s financial literacy.

“We value NGX Regulation’s continued partnership with FinTribe through EquipHER. Every year, this collaboration helps more women understand not only how to grow their money, but also how to protect it. That combination of opportunity, knowledge and investor confidence is central to the financial independence we want women to achieve,” she said.

The Fair also featured prominent personalities, including filmmakers and entrepreneurs such as Funke Akindele and Omoni Oboli, actress Bamike Olawunmi (BamBam) and financial literacy advocate, Sola Adesakin, who shared insights on financial discipline, entrepreneurship, business growth and translating financial knowledge into action.

Through EquipHER and its ongoing investor education and protection initiatives, NGX RegCo continues to strengthen financial literacy, promote responsible investment practices and reinforce market integrity, contributing to NGX Group’s broader ambition of expanding inclusive participation in Nigeria’s capital market.