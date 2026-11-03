Onafowokan Urges Entrepreneurs,  Professionals to Develop Clear Long-Term Visions

Kayode Tokede

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Coleman Technical Industries Limited, George Onafowokan, has advised entrepreneurs and professionals to develop clear long-term visions, remain focused and uphold strong ethical standards, warning against the pursuit of quick money and shortcuts to success.

He maintained that vision helps individuals identify what they want to build, the problems they intend to solve and the lasting value they hope to create.

Onafowokan, who was delivering his keynote address at the first international conference of the Pan-Atlantic University (PAU) Alumni Association 2026 international conference held recently at the Ecobank Pan African Centre in Lagos, urged Nigerian youths to embrace mentorship, integrity, discipline and patience as essential ingredients for building successful businesses and careers.

He said success should not be measured only by an individual’s personal achievements but also by the number of people empowered to succeed through their knowledge and experience.

According to him, business leaders should be willing to share what they have learnt rather than withhold knowledge for fear that those they mentor might eventually become more successful than them.

Onafowokan said: “Success should be seen not by what you have built as an individual, but how many people around you have actually become successful through what you have shared and expressed with them.”

He said the reluctance of some successful Nigerians to share their experiences was a setback to business development and the growth of future leaders.

He said mentorship had helped people develop their abilities, build wealth and take on greater responsibilities, adding that experienced business leaders should support others in achieving similar progress.

The special guest of honour, Mrs. Olajumoke Cecilia Ajayi, who is the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, West African Exploration and Production (WAEP) Company, offered practical guidance on family and personal development.

She advised parents to counsel their children while allowing them the freedom to express themselves, emphasising that competence must be paired with confidence.

She also urged young people to discuss their ambitions openly with their partners before entering marriage.

Earlier, the Vice- Chancellor of Pan-Atlantic University, Professor Enase Okonedo, said the university’s approximately 15,000 alumni from its business school and university had the capacity to make a significant contribution to society if they worked together.

She said the university’s emphasis on knowledge, values and responsible leadership was aimed at producing graduates who could contribute to national development.

According to her, the university has grown from its beginnings in a living room in Victoria Island 34 years ago to operating across two campuses, while its alumni have spread across different industries and professions.

She said: “Think about 15,000 well-formed people who can make a difference in Nigeria. Our focus is on the transformation of society. But we cannot do it alone.”

Okonedo urged the graduates to act as ambassadors of the institution by demonstrating integrity, responsibility and leadership in their workplaces and communities.

She said the conference theme, ‘The Advantage: Connecting People, Ideas and Opportunities’, highlighted the potential of alumni to develop new businesses, partnerships and approaches to solving societal problems.

The vice-chancellor added that such opportunities would only be realised if alumni engaged with one another, shared experiences and turned conversations into practical collaborations.

The President of the Pan-Atlantic University Alumni Association, Dr Onyebuchi Odianjo, said the association was working to build a more connected and active alumni community that could provide professional support, strengthen industry relationships and create opportunities for students and graduates.

She said the conference grew out of discussions about how the university’s alumni network could be used to connect people, ideas and industries, turning relationships into partnerships and ideas into opportunities.

Odianjo said the association had continued to promote alumni engagement, student support, professional networking and community impact, adding that its ambition was to translate the strength of the network into tangible benefits.

She said her own experience at the university had provided practical knowledge and opportunities that helped her career, reinforcing her commitment to giving back to the institution.