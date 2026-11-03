Bandits Ambush, Kill 5 Policemen on Sokoto–Gusau Road, Abduct Others

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto



Suspected bandits yesterday ambushed police officers on the Sokoto–Gusau road, killing five police officers and abducting others.

The attack occurred yesterday when the officers were travelling on a Zamfara State mass transit bus, popularly known as Bazamfara, en route to Gusau, the state capital.

A source at the scene disclosed that some of the police officers aboard the bus lost their lives during the ambush.

However, the exact number of casualties could not be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

Sources within the police force indicated that the officers were on their way to provide security for the ongoing All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for the Zamfara North senatorial district in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of the state.

The sources further disclosed that in addition to those reportedly killed during the ambush, some of the officers were abducted by the bandits.

The circumstances surrounding the attack and the identities of the victims remain unclear.

When contacted, the Zamfara State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer said the Command was not authorised to comment on the matter, as it falls under the jurisdiction of the Zonal Command.

The Zone 10 PPRO, Abdullahi Ambursa, who confirmed the incident, however, said he was currently in the hospital and would not be able to comment further, but promised to issue an official statement later.

The attack has heightened tension in Zamfara, coming at a time when political activities and security operations are ongoing across the state.

Security agencies are yet to issue an official casualty figure, while residents have called for increased patrols on the Sokoto–Gusau highway.