Nonso Okpala: Meet the Oracle of Uga and Nigeria’s Warren Buffett

By Chikezie Chiedu

“With a good perspective on history, we can have a better understanding of the past and present, and thus a clear vision of the future.” Carlos Slim Helú.

It is not often that one encounters an individual whose impact on a particular sector of the economy is significant enough to inspire an entire generation. In the United States, the story of investment and the stock market cannot be told without mentioning Warren Buffett, popularly known as the Oracle of Omaha. Although the American stock market existed for more than a century before his birth, Buffett’s investment philosophy and business principles have become an enduring part of its history. His legacy will continue to inspire generations of investors long after his departure.

Nigeria, too, has entrepreneurs whose journeys deserve to be documented, studied and passed on to future generations. One such individual is Nonso Okpala, Group Chief Executive Officer of VFD Group, one of Nigeria’s emerging investment and holding companies.

Founded with an initial capital of just N2.5 million about 17 years ago in a Lagos parking lot, VFD Group has grown into a diversified investment conglomerate with assets valued at over N500 billion. Its journey is particularly remarkable in an economic environment where businesses face considerable challenges ranging from policy uncertainty to macroeconomic instability.

Nonso Okpala is an uncommon entrepreneur. His clarity of vision, determination and sense of purpose have helped transform what began as a modest business venture into a significant investment ecosystem.

Like Warren Buffett, Okpala places considerable emphasis on value investing rather than market hype. His investment philosophy revolves around identifying businesses with strong fundamentals but untapped potential, injecting capital, strengthening their corporate governance structures and positioning them for sustainable profitability.

For him, acquiring a stake in a business is only one part of the investment process. The real work lies in building the institutional structures, management capacity and corporate culture required to make that business successful over the long term.

One of the distinguishing features of his approach is the importance he attaches to human capital. Over nearly two decades in the corporate world, he has developed an appreciation for the role of competent leadership and the ability to identify and assemble the right team.

He understands that capital alone cannot transform a struggling business. Without capable people, sound management and effective corporate governance, even businesses with enormous potential can fail.

Indeed, Okpala believes that many business founders lose control of the enterprises they establish because they fail to institutionalise proper governance structures. For him, building a successful business is not simply about creating wealth but also about establishing systems that preserve that wealth, sustain growth and create opportunities for others.

This philosophy reflects a broader understanding of how economies develop. Strong institutions and well-governed businesses are essential to building sustainable enterprises capable of surviving beyond their founders and contributing meaningfully to national economic growth.

Fairness is another important principle in his approach to business. He recognises that companies exist within an ecosystem of stakeholders, including investors, employees, customers, regulators and business partners. Treating these stakeholders fairly, in his view, is fundamental to building trust, strengthening corporate governance and creating enduring institutions.

Beyond business, Okpala is passionate about mentorship and knowledge transfer. He believes that young entrepreneurs can significantly improve their chances of success by learning from the experiences of those who have travelled the path before them.

As he puts it, “If you have the opportunity to stand on someone else’s shoulders, you will discover that your horizon is greatly expanded.”

This belief reflects his conviction that experience should not be hoarded but shared. By encouraging young people to learn from established professionals and entrepreneurs, he hopes to help them avoid some of the mistakes that often undermine promising businesses.

Today, VFD Group has evolved into a diversified investment ecosystem with interests and operations spanning several sectors. Its portfolio includes VFD Microfinance Bank, VFD Tech, Anchoria Asset Management, Anchoria Securities, Boardroom Apartments, NGX, Product Studio, FirstStone, Bundle and Abbey Mortgage Bank, among others.

The group’s financial performance also provides an indication of its growth trajectory. At the end of October 2026, its nine-month financial results showed a 96 per cent increase in profit after tax, while profit before tax stood at N91.9 per cent higher. Earnings per share also increased to 75 kobo from 38 kobo.

These figures represent a significant financial milestone for the group and underscore the importance of its investment strategy and business expansion.

However, Okpala’s ambitions appear to extend beyond the pursuit of financial returns. He is equally committed to giving back to society and investing in the future of the next generation.

Through the Chude and Ego Foundation, he supports initiatives focused on education and healthcare. He has also established the Osnon Academy, a free school in his hometown of Uga, Anambra State, providing educational opportunities for children.

For Okpala, philanthropy is another form of investment. Unlike investments in the money market, where financial returns are the primary consideration, social investment is about creating opportunities, improving lives and contributing to the development of society.

This perspective is particularly important in a country where access to quality education and healthcare remains a major challenge for many families.

Ultimately, the story of Nonso Okpala is about more than the growth of a company or the accumulation of wealth. It is about the possibilities that emerge when vision is matched with discipline, sound investment principles, capable leadership and a commitment to building institutions.

Warren Buffett became an enduring reference point in global investment history not merely because of the wealth he accumulated but because of the principles, discipline and investment philosophy he demonstrated over several decades.

Nigeria needs entrepreneurs who understand that building lasting businesses goes beyond making money. It requires creating institutions, developing people, strengthening governance and investing in the future.

If the story of VFD Group is anything to go by, Nonso Okpala’s entrepreneurial journey is one worth documenting. The Oracle of Uga may well be building a legacy that will inspire generations of Nigerian entrepreneurs.