Again, Sahabi Ya’u Wins APC Zamfara North Senatorial Primary

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Senator Sahabi Ya’u Kaura has emerged winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for Zamfara North senatorial zone held on Monday.

The APC Chairman for the Zamfara North Senatorial District primary election, Dr. Auwal Abdullahi Aliyu, announced the result after the exercise.

He said the winner, Sahabi Ya’u, scored a total of 49,176 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Tijjani Yahaya Kaura, who scored 9,628 votes, while Abdullahi Sani Shinkafi came third with 6,206 votes.

Dr. Aliyu described the election as credible and accepted by all aspirants.

“Having satisfied the requirements of the law and the APC primary election guidelines, I, Dr. Auwal Abdullahi, Chairman of the APC Zamfara North Senatorial Zone primary election, declare Sahabi Ya’u Kaura as the winner of the primary election,” Dr. Aliyu declared.

Giving a breakdown, he said Sahabi Ya’u Kaura scored 21,689 votes in Kaura Namoda Local Government, 19,017 in Zurmi, 3,815 in Shinkafi and 4,655 votes in Birnin Magaji Local Government.

Tijjani Yahaya Kaura scored 6,586 votes in Kaura Namoda, 280 in Zurmi, 2,087 in Shinkafi and 675 in Birnin Magaji.

Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi scored 150 votes in Kaura Namoda, 1,208 in Shinkafi, 386 in Zurmi and 858 in Birnin Magaji.

It would be recalled that Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, an APC senatorial aspirant, had earlier instituted a suit against the APC, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Senator Sahabi Ya’u over alleged irregularities in the party’s primary election for Zamfara North.

The Court of Appeal in Sokoto ordered a fresh primary election, which was accepted by the APC, and a new date was set for the exercise.

The fresh primary has again produced Sahabi Ya’u Kaura as the candidate to fly the APC flag for Zamfara North senatorial zone in the 2027 general election.

The exercise was conducted under heavy security, following the recent bandit attack on security personnel along the Sokoto–Gusau road.