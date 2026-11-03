Not Re-electing Tinubu Will Undermine Nigeria’s Economic Progress, Says Onuigbo

Boniface Okoro in Umuahia

President of GLOBE Legislators and Patron of Strategic Mobilisation Network for Tinubu Continuity 2027 (SMN TC2027), Rt. Hon. Sam Onuigbo, has said failure to re-elect President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027 will undermine Nigeria’s economic progress.

Onuigbo stated this in Umuahia, Abia State, during an interactive session with members and stakeholders of the network, where he delivered a speech titled “The Case for Continuity, Consolidation and Prosperity.”

He said the network was established because Nigeria must not abandon the strong, visible and encouraging progress recorded under Tinubu, adding that its mission is to build a strong political mobilisation structure that will take the message of continuity beyond party meetings to markets, workplaces, schools, communities and places of worship.

According to former federal lawmaker, SMN TC2027 was conceived after a strategic meeting on August 28, 2026, to mobilise ordinary Nigerians for Tinubu’s re-election, explaining that the network stands for continuity, consolidation, completion and prosperity – to sustain reforms that are producing results, strengthen gains, finish outstanding projects and translate them into prosperity.

Onuigbo said the case for continuity is anchored on reforms initiated since May 29, 2023, noting that Tinubu inherited 22.41 per cent inflation, N27 trillion Ways and Means, foreign exchange distortions and unsustainable fuel subsidy, and took difficult decisions including subsidy removal and forex unification.

He said measurable improvements have emerged, citing decline in headline inflation from a peak of 36.4 per cent to 14.63 per cent as of September 2026, GDP growth of 3.87 per cent in 2025 from 3.38 per cent in 2024 and 4.43 per cent in Q2 2026, foreign reserves rising from $3.9 billion in 2023 to about $55 billion in October 2026, improved debt-service-to-revenue ratio, crude production growth from 1.3mbpd to 1.73mbpd and domestic refining from 30,000bpd to 700,000bpd with Dangote Refinery.

He also listed the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) with over 1.64 million students benefitting from N372.62 billion disbursed, infrastructure projects including the 750km Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway, CREDICORP credit initiatives for traders and artisans, Presidential CNG initiative, and increased attention to security including the proposed State Police framework.

Onuigbo charged members to build their campaign around continuity by connecting policies to everyday experiences – explaining NELFUND to students and parents, credit opportunities to traders, infrastructure and agriculture to community leaders – and to campaign in a way that builds confidence by acknowledging hardship, listening with respect, explaining with facts and figures, and avoiding insults, exaggeration and unverified claims.

He said social media alone cannot replace physical presence in communities, markets, campuses and professional associations, stressing that members must organise properly, identify areas of influence, build relationships with associations and community structures, and measure results by number of people reached and issues raised.

“The success of this network will not be determined by the number of people who attend our meetings. It will be determined by our ability to build relationships, communicate effectively, earn public confidence and translate that confidence into electoral support,” he said, adding that continuity is not about retaining power but about sustaining good policies until Nigerians enjoy prosperity.

A Board of Trustee member of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Tony Ezebuiro, while addressing the gathering, assured that his party would support other stake holders to ensure Tinubu’s re-election.

Representatives of student groups, market women and other women groups and associations present at the meeting pledged their commitment to achieving the goal of the network.