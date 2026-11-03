  • Tuesday, 3rd November, 2026

RTIFN Tells Cross Riverians to Relax, Tinubu is Fixing Nigeria

Nigeria | 2 seconds ago
Vice President Kasim Shettima (left) and Cross River State Governor Bassey Otu at the Presidential Campaign Council mega rally in Calabar on Monday

Vice President Kasim Shettima (left) and Cross River State Governor Bassey Otu at the Presidential Campaign Council mega rally in Calabar on Monday

The Cross River State chapter of the Renewed Tinubu Is Fixing Nigeria (RTIFN) has urged Nigerians, particularly Cross Riverians, to remain confident in President Bola Tinubu’s administration, insisting that the Renewed Hope Agenda is delivering on its promise of national development.

The group also commended the Cross River State Government and residents of the state for their massive participation in the Presidential Campaign Council rally held on November 2, at the U.J. Esuene Stadium, Calabar.

In a statement, the State Coordinator of RTIFN, Cross River State, Engr. Anjor Obande, alongside members of the state executive council, local government and ward coordinators, praised Governor Bassey Otu and the First Lady, Dr. Eyoanwan Bassey Otu, for the successful hosting of the rally.

The group described the impressive turnout as a demonstration of the people’s support for President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and Governor Otu’s People’s First agenda.

Obande and members of the state executive council said the large attendance reflected the growing acceptance of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State, expressing confidence in the party’s prospects in future elections.

RTIFN further commended the organisation and outcome of the rally, reaffirming its commitment to mobilising support for President Tinubu and Governor Otu.

The event was attended by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, members of the National Assembly, national and state executives of the APC, members of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), national representatives of RTIFN and various support groups.

Also present were APC members, residents from the 18 local government areas of Cross River State, visitors from other states and members of the media.

The group described the massive turnout as a strong expression of political solidarity and reiterated its determination to sustain grassroots mobilisation in support of the Renewed Hope and People’s First agendas.

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