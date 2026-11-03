Legal Group Backs Chinda for Rivers Gov

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt



A group of legal practitioners under the aegis of Vanguard of Lawyers has declared its support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Rivers State, Kingsley Chinda, and his running mate, Major Jack, ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

The group, during a press conference led by its Chairman, Eberechi Adele, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, and Coordinator, Osi Olisa, said its endorsement was informed by Chinda’s legislative experience, record of public accountability, administrative background and constituency development initiatives.

Although acknowledging that Chinda is a member of the group, Vanguard of Lawyers stressed that its endorsement was based on his public service record rather than personal or professional affiliation.

“Membership, however, is no reason to ask a state to trust anyone with its treasury and its peace. A colleague is not endorsed because he sits on the same roll. He is endorsed, if at all, because of what he has done with the trust placed in him,” the statement declared.

lawyers highlighted Chinda’s career spanning legal practice, environmental administration and legislative leadership, noting that he was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1995 and subsequently served as Rivers State Commissioner for Environment before representing Obio/Akpor federal constituency in the House of Representatives from 2011.

They particularly cited his tenure as the chairman of the House Committee on Public Accounts in the Eighth Assembly and his subsequent emergence as Minority Leader of the 10th House of Representatives.

According to the group, Chinda’s involvement in legislative oversight and public expenditure investigations demonstrates his interest in transparency and accountability in government.

The statement recalled his sponsorship of motions seeking investigations into the utilisation of bailout funds, intervention grants and alleged fictitious contract awards at the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

It, however, acknowledged that legislative motions should not automatically be presented as completed achievements.

“A motion is not an outcome, and nobody should present it as one. The House can investigate; what follows depends on many hands,” the lawyers stated.

The group also identified several constituency projects attributed to Chinda, including road construction, classroom blocks, a town hall, a computer-based testing centre, medical outreaches and vocational training programmes.

It described the initiatives as interventions capable of improving access to education, healthcare and employment opportunities, particularly for young people.

On Jack’s nomination as running mate, Vanguard of Lawyers said his experience in the Rivers State House of Assembly, where he serves as Majority Leader, brings state legislative experience to the ticket.

The pressure group noted that combining a governorship candidate with National Assembly experience and a deputy with state legislative experience could promote better understanding between the executive and legislative arms of government.

It further linked the ticket to the Rainbow Coalition’s stated objective of promoting political cooperation and reducing divisions in Rivers State.

While welcoming Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s publicly expressed support for political reconciliation, the lawyers maintained that genuine unity must translate into stability, inclusive governance and tangible development across the state.

“Unity is more than the presence of different political figures at the same table. It means working together for the public good, respecting legitimate differences and placing the state above personal considerations,” the statement added.

The group, however, emphasised that its endorsement came with expectations, including respect for the Constitution, transparency in the management of public resources, inclusive decision-making and sustained investment in youth development.

It also cautioned that Chinda’s previous legislative accomplishments would not remove the need for sound planning and accountability if he eventually becomes the governor.

“Our support carries expectations: respect for the constitution and the rule of law, transparent management of public resources, inclusive decision-making, attention to young people, and a sustained commitment to the development of every part of the state,” the statement added.

The lawyers expressed confidence in the ability of the Chinda-Jack ticket to provide leadership for Rivers State, urging political leaders to place the interests of residents above partisan differences.