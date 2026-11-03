DICON-D7G To Expand Local Defence Manufacturing, Targets 7000 Jobs

John Shiklam in Kaduna

DICON-D7G is planning to expand local defence production to attract investment and create 7,000 job opportunities for retired military personnel and civilians as part of efforts to reduce Nigeria’s dependence on imported military equipment.

The Chief Executive Officer of DICON-D7G, Mr Osman Chennar, disclosed in a statement on Tuesday in Kaduna.

Chennar said the initiative was designed to accelerate Nigeria’s transition from dependence on imported military hardware to indigenous manufacturing, technology transfer and industrial self-sufficiency.

He said the organisation was seeking to bring government institutions, private investors, local manufacturers, research organisations, and international technology partners together to strengthen the country’s defence industrial capacity.

“Our ambition is to move Nigeria from dependence on imported military equipment to a country that can increasingly manufacture, maintain and sustain its own defence requirements,” he said.

According to him, Nigeria has the human resources, technical expertise and industrial potential to achieve defence industrial independence through strategic investments and effective partnerships.

According to him, the objective was to move beyond importing finished defence products to developing the capacity to design, manufacture, maintain and eventually export military equipment.

He said as part of its international expansion drive, DICON-D7G recently participated in an exhibition in Qatar, where it explored partnerships with foreign manufacturers, investors and technology companies to facilitate technology transfer and strengthen local production.

“Our engagement with international partners is designed to encourage technology transfer, attract investment and build the technical capacity required to strengthen Nigeria’s defence industry,” Chennar said.

He described the Africa International Defence Exhibition (AFRIDEX) currently going on in Lagos as an important platform for connecting manufacturers, investors, technology developers and other stakeholders to advance Nigeria’s defence industrial ambitions.

The statement said DICON-D7G is pursuing the acquisition of about 40,000 square metres of land in Lagos for the establishment of an international exhibition centre.

It added that the proposed facility is expected to host international defence exhibitions, industrial trade fairs, technology showcases, manufacturing conferences and investment forums.

Chennar said it will also provide Nigerian manufacturers with opportunities to display locally developed products.

“The proposed exhibition centre in Lagos will provide a permanent platform for international defence exhibitions, technology showcases and investment opportunities,” he said.

According to him, the centre will also serve as a commercial asset capable of generating revenue to support the organisation’s long-term industrial objectives.

On employment generation, Chennar DICON-D7G is projecting 7,000 opportunities, comprising 2,000 positions for retired military personnel and 5,000 for civilians.

He said the retired personnel are expected to contribute their experience in training, engineering, logistics, administration and project management, while civilian positions will cover manufacturing, engineering, information technology, research and development, skilled trades and supporting services.

“We are looking beyond military equipment production. We also want to create opportunities for retired military personnel and young Nigerians to contribute their skills to national development,” he said.