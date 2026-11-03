FAYPAC Targets 300,000 Votes for APC in FCT, Unveils 23-Member Committee

* Plans grassroots mobilisation across six area councils, 62 wards, over 2,500 polling units

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The FCT Abuja Youth Participation Action Community (FAYPAC) has set a target of mobilising 300,000 votes for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Federal Capital Territory ahead of the 2027 general election.

The group, which is spearheading a grassroots political mobilisation initiative across the territory, has also unveiled a 23-member steering committee to coordinate its activities and expand youth participation in the electoral process.

The initiative is being driven by FAYPAC’s convener, Ambassador Ayuba Jacob Ngbako, who said the organisation was established to harness the political participation of young people between the ages of 18 and 45 in the FCT.

Ngbako explained that the organisation would establish an extensive mobilisation network across the six area councils, 62 wards and more than 2,500 polling units in the territory.

He said the proposed structure would comprise at least 17 steering or executive committee members in each area council, while three representatives would be deployed in every polling unit to coordinate grassroots activities.

According to him, FAYPAC is targeting a minimum of 50,000 votes from each of the six area councils, bringing its projected mobilisation figure to 300,000 votes for the APC across the FCT.

The target, however, represents the organisation’s projection and not an independently verified electoral forecast.

The 23-member steering committee comprises six area council coordinators representing the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kuje, Kwali and Abaji.

It also includes six geopolitical zone coordinators representing the North-central, North-east, North-west, South-east, South-west and South-south communities resident in the FCT.

The remaining 11 positions include the women leader, youth leader, organising secretary, publicity secretary, legal adviser and elders, among other members.

Ngbako said the committee would provide the leadership and coordination required to establish the organisation’s structures at the grassroots and ensure effective engagement with young people across the territory.

He disclosed that the 23-member committee would be inaugurated this week at Ogun House, No. 74, Central Business District, Abuja.

The inauguration, he added, would be followed by the constitution and inauguration of FAYPAC structures at the area council and ward levels.

He said the immediate priority was to build a sustainable grassroots network capable of mobilising young people, expanding their involvement in political activities and coordinating their participation across the FCT.

FAYPAC’s proposed mobilisation framework is expected to extend to communities across the six area councils, with particular emphasis on establishing a presence at ward and polling-unit levels.