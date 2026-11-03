Bowen University to Graduate 1,443 Students

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Bowen University, Iwo, Osun State, is set to graduate 1,443 students at its 21st convocation, with four students from its Nutrition and Dietetics Programme securing employment offers following their industrial training.

Also ,Bowen University’s ambition was to produce graduates who could compete globally while retaining the values of integrity, godliness, leadership and social responsibility.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Jonathan Oyebamiji Babalola, disclosed this during a press briefing ahead of the university’s convocation ceremonies .

Babalola said the employment offers, which would take effect after the students complete their National Youth Service Corps programme, demonstrated the impact of the university’s emphasis on practical training and the alignment of academic programmes with workplace requirements.

According to him, “six students also received formal commendations for exceptional performance during the 2026 Students’ Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES), reflecting the growing capacity of Bowen graduates to compete in the employment market.”

“The university is also graduating 218 first-class students, while 657 earned Second Class Upper Division, 315 obtained Second Class Lower Division, 66 graduated with Third Class and three recorded Pass degrees.”

The 1,443 graduands comprise 1,345 undergraduates and 98 postgraduate students, including 13 PhD graduates, one Master of Philosophy graduate, eight MBA graduates, 68 other master’s degree holders and eight postgraduate diploma recipients.

“With the graduation of the 2026 class, Babalola said the institution’s total number of graduates since its pioneer convocation in 2006 would rise to 20,177, from the initial 383 graduates produced 20 years ago.”

“Beyond graduate production, the Vice-Chancellor highlighted the university’s research performance and academic quality assurance, disclosing that all eight programmes presented for accreditation by the National Universities Commission secured full accreditation.”

“The accredited programmes are Surveying and Geoinformatics, Biochemistry, Industrial Chemistry, Pure and Applied Biology, Religious Studies, Architecture, Medical Laboratory Science and Doctor of Physiotherapy.”

He also disclosed that the admission quota for the university’s Bachelor of Laws programme was increased by 100 per cent following a professional accreditation exercise conducted by the Council of Legal Education in April 2026.

On research performance, Babalola said Bowen University ranked 24th in Nigeria, 161st in Africa and 3,441st globally in the latest AD Scientific Index, with 334 of its researchers listed in the ranking.

He added that five of the university’s academics had maintained their presence among the world’s top two per cent of scientists in the Stanford University/Elsevier global research rankings for the seventh consecutive year.

He stressed “The scholars are Professors Olasekan Adekiya, Samuel Dahunsi, Oluyomi Adeyemi and Moses Emetere, alongside Dr Peter Ikubanni.”

The Vice-Chancellor further disclosed that 11 members of the university’s academic community were recognised among the top 500 authors in Nigeria in the Scopus/SciVal rankings covering 2022 to 2026.

Babalola said the university’s growing research recognition was supported by investments in academic development, international collaborations and opportunities for scholars to participate in competitive research programmes.

He also highlighted the institution’s maiden Career and Job Fair, held in June 2026, which brought students into direct engagement with prospective employers, industry leaders and alumni to improve their understanding of workplace expectations and career opportunities.

“The university also recorded progress in professional training, presenting 319 health professionals for induction into their respective professional bodies during the period under review.”

They comprise 86 medical doctors, 119 nurses, 71 physiotherapists and 43 medical laboratory scientists.

In another milestone, Babalola announced that Dr Sarah Michael-Duja had become the first consultant physician trained entirely through Bowen University’s academic and clinical pathways after completing her postgraduate residency in Family Medicine at Bowen University Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso, and obtaining the Fellowship of the West African College of Physicians.

“The university’s investment in infrastructure also recorded progress with the commissioning of a 300-bed student hostel and the Medical Laboratory Science Building at Bowen University Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso, on April 28, 2026.”

“At the November 7 convocation, the university will confer honorary Doctor of Science degrees on Engineer Adeleye Omobolaji Falade, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria LNG Limited, and Engineer Adegbite Olanrewaju Falade, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Aradel Holdings Plc.”

Babalola said the two industry leaders were being recognised for their contributions to professional excellence, institutional development, philanthropy and service to humanity, including their donation of the George and Racheal Falade Memorial Hospital on the university’s Iwo campus and the recently completed isolation wing.

“The convocation lecture will be delivered by Ademola Adeyemi-Bero, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of First E&P Limited, Nigeria’s Governor to the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and Chairman of the OPEC Board of Governors.”

“While acknowledging the challenges confronting private university education, including rising operational costs, energy demands and the need for increased investment in research infrastructure and student accommodation, the Vice-Chancellor said the institution would continue to strengthen its academic standards, research capacity, digital infrastructure and industry partnerships.”