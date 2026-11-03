FG Secure 2512 Terrorism Convictions in Nine Years

*Concludes 11th phase of mass terrorism trials with 791 convictions

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Federal Government of Nigeria has secured a total of 2,512 convictions in terrorism-related cases over nine years, following the conclusion of the 11th phase of terrorism trials at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The National Coordinator of the National Counter Terrorism Centre, Office of the National Security Adviser, Major General Adamu Laka, disclosed this during a press briefing, revealing that the latest phase, conducted in October 2026, recorded 791 additional convictions out of 1,069 cases handled across 10 courts.

He said the trials demonstrate the government’s commitment to combating terrorism, holding perpetrators and their financiers accountable, and strengthening the administration of justice while upholding the rule of law and the fundamental rights of defendants.

Major General Laka revealed that among the significant outcomes of this phase was the conviction and sentencing to death of Suleiman Abu in the case of the Federal Republic of Nigeria versus Suleiman Abu.

He said the Federal High Court found him guilty of Boko Haram membership and participation in terrorist attacks on military facilities and civilians, resulting in deaths and serious injuries.

The National Coordinator said the judgment shows the seriousness with which Nigeria’s justice system addresses terrorism and affirms that perpetrators, regardless of affiliation, are accountable under the law when criminal responsibility is established beyond reasonable doubt.

He said, “I am therefore pleased to report that the 11th phase of terrorism trials recorded significant outcomes. Prior to this phase, the first 10 phases had resulted in a cumulative total of 1,721 convictions.

“During the 11th phase, an additional 791 convictions were recorded, bringing the cumulative number of convictions across all 11 phases to 2,512 convictions.

“In this last phase, a total of 1,069 cases were handled across 10 courts of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja. The outcomes are as follows: 791 convictions; seven acquittals; 41 discharges; four cases struck out; three cases withdrawn; 211 cases adjourned; 11 cases pending; and one case recorded under another category.”

General Laka said these phased trials reaffirm the Federal Government of Nigeria’s commitment to combating terrorism, ensuring accountability for terrorism-related offences, and strengthening the administration of criminal justice in Nigeria.

According to him, “Terrorism remains one of the gravest threats to our national security, peace and collective well-being. Its consequences extend far beyond the immediate victims of attacks. It destroys families, displaces communities, undermines economic development and threatens the very foundations of our society. Our response, therefore, must remain firm, coordinated and firmly rooted in the rule of law.

“These outcomes reflect the considerable efforts of the judiciary, prosecuting authorities, investigative agencies, defence counsel and other institutions involved in the administration of criminal justice.

“They also demonstrate that our counter-terrorism efforts are not simply directed at securing convictions at all costs, but at ensuring that every case is determined fairly, objectively and in accordance with the law.”

Major General Laka also disclosed that this phase addressed the financial networks sustaining terrorism, with 201 terrorism-financing cases handled by the courts.

“These networks, facilitators and recruiters provide resources for weapons, movement, recruitment, operational structures and attacks. Disrupting them remains essential to Nigeria’s counter-terrorism strategy.

“Accountability extends beyond direct perpetrators to persons who knowingly finance, facilitate or otherwise support terrorism. The Federal Government will continue to strengthen cooperation among investigative, prosecutorial, financial intelligence and other relevant institutions to identify, disrupt and dismantle these financial structures,” he said.

General Laka revealed that the latest trials took place between 15 and 17 October and 22 and 24 October 2026.

Recall that the Federal Government of Nigeria commenced the first phase of mass terrorism trials in October 2017. The trials took place at Wawa Military Cantonment in Kainji, Niger State, involving suspected Boko Haram members.