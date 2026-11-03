Natasha Begins Re-election Campaign, Mobilises PDP Candidates across Kogi 

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja



Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has commenced her campaign for re-election to the Senate, as she mobilized Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidates and supporters across Kogi Central senatorial district ahead of the February 6, 2027, election.

The campaign, which began last Saturday, according to a statement issued by her Media Office yesterday, attracted large crowds of supporters, party faithful, community leaders, and political stakeholders, with thousands converging on the senator’s residence in Obeiba, Ihima in Okehi Local Government Area.

The exercise also brought together PDP candidates contesting the National Assembly and Kogi State House of Assembly seats in the district, signalling a coordinated mobilisation by the party ahead of the 2027 general election.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, who was accompanied by her husband, High Chief Emmanuel Uduaghan, aides and political associates, received enthusiastic receptions as her motorcade moved through communities in Okene and other parts of the senatorial district.

The campaign activities culminated in a large gathering at her Ihima residence, where supporters expressed solidarity with the senator and participated in engagements with party leaders and candidates.

Addressing the gathering, Akpoti-Uduaghan reaffirmed her commitment to quality representation, grassroots development and sustained legislative advocacy, insisting that her relationship with her constituents went beyond electoral contests.

She said her responsibility to the people of Kogi Central remained a continuous commitment rather than an obligation activated only during election periods.

She said: “My relationship with the people of Kogi Central goes beyond elections. These are my people, my family, and the very reason I remain committed to public service.

“I do not need an election season to remember where I come from or who entrusted me with the responsibility of representing them.

“What we witnessed today is a reflection of the bond we have continued to build over time.

“I am deeply grateful to everyone who came out, not because they were compelled to do so, but because they believe in the journey we have undertaken together.

“Their love and confidence mean a great deal to me, and I will never take them for granted.”

The senator also pledged to intensify legislative efforts towards addressing the developmental challenges confronting the district, particularly concerns relating to the Ajaokuta area.

She promised to sustain advocacy for critical infrastructure, economic opportunities and other development interventions aimed at improving the living conditions of residents across the five local government areas.

According to her, effective representation must extend beyond occupying public office to include regular engagement with constituents, responsiveness to their concerns and purposeful legislative interventions.

The campaign also provided a platform for PDP candidates seeking election into the House of Representatives and Kogi State House of Assembly to engage party members and supporters.

Those in attendance included the party’s candidates for Adavi/Okehi, Ajaokuta and Okene/Ogori-Magongo federal constituencies, alongside candidates contesting the various state Assembly seats in Kogi Central.

Their participation, according to the organisers, was intended to strengthen party cohesion, deepen consultations and promote coordinated political engagement ahead of the elections.

The organisers described the turnout, particularly at the senator’s residence in Ihima, as a major feature of the campaign’s commencement, noting that supporters remained at the venue late into the night.

The campaign is expected to extend to the five local government areas comprising the senatorial district: Adavi, Ajaokuta, Okehi, Okene and Ogori-Magongo.

The statement explained that as the February 2027 election approaches, Akpoti-Uduaghan’s campaign is expected to focus on her legislative record, accountability, constituency development and continued engagement with the electorate.