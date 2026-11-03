Rising Through the Ranks: A Story of

Resilience in Mortgage Leadership

Driven by purpose and a commitment to impact, Mrs. Anthonia Nnaebue, the new Managing Director of Cooperative Mortgage Bank Limited, tells Bennett Oghifo how she developed a deep passion for homeownership over the years- one that has evolved into a transformative leadership journey shaping Nigeria’s housing finance landscape within the mortgage industry.

What inspired you to pursue a career in mortgage banking?

My inspiration to pursue a career in mortgage banking stems from a deep desire to create stability and opportunity for families through homeownership. This is because Housing goes beyond shelter; it represents security, dignity, and a foundation for generational growth. As a woman in leadership, I am particularly driven by the impact access to housing can have on families and communities. This purpose, combined with the opportunity to strengthen institutions and influence sustainable housing solutions, has shaped and sustained my commitment to the sector.

Can you share your journey into leadership within Nigeria’s mortgage banking sector?

My journey in the financial services sector has been one of growth, learning, and continuous evolution. I started my career in the stockbroking space with one of the subsidiaries of Wema Bank plc, where I gained strong exposure to financial markets, customer engagement, and business development. While those experiences shaped my foundation in finance, I was drawn to the mortgage sector because of the deeper impact it has on people’s lives through housing and wealth creation. In 2015, I joined Cooperative Mortgage Bank as a Branch Manager. From there, my journey progressed organically through different leadership roles, from Regional Manager to Chief Marketing Officer and each stage giving me broader insight into the business and the housing finance landscape in Nigeria. I later had the opportunity to serve as Managing Director of Global Trust Savings and Loans limited before returning to Cooperative Mortgage Bank as Managing Director. Looking back, my journey reflects resilience, consistency, and a strong commitment to growth within the sector. Having risen through the ranks, I

understand the business from both operational and strategic perspectives, and that has shaped my leadership approach, one focused on people, institutional sustainability, and expanding access to mortgage solutions in Nigeria.

What unique perspectives do you think women bring to leadership in the mortgage industry?

Women bring a unique blend of empathy, resilience, collaboration, and long-term thinking into leadership within the mortgage sector. Because housing is deeply connected to families and communities, women leaders often approach decisions with a strong sense of social impact alongside business sustainability. In my experience, women also tend to foster inclusive leadership styles that encourage teamwork, relationship building, and stakeholder trust all of which are critical in the mortgage and housing finance space. At the same time, women in leadership have had to navigate and overcome significant challenges, which often builds a strong capacity for adaptability, discipline, and strategic thinking. Ultimately, diversity in leadership strengthens institutions, and having more women in the sector brings balanced perspectives that support innovation, growth, and stronger engagement with customers and communities.

What have been the most significant challenges you’ve faced in your role so far?

Well, one of the biggest challenges has been having to constantly prove myself in spaces that are still largely male-dominated. There are times when, as a woman leader, you feel you have to work harder, stay more prepared, and consistently deliver results before your voice is fully acknowledged. That journey can be demanding, but it has also shaped my confidence and resilience over the years. Personally, balancing leadership responsibilities with family life and personal expectations is something I continue to navigate. But I believe those experiences have made me a more empathetic, stronger, and more grounded leader. They’ve taught me patience, adaptability, and the importance of leading with both strength and humanity.

How have you navigated these challenges in your leadership journey?

I have navigated these challenges by staying focused, continuously learning, and refusing to allow obstacles define me. Over the years, I have learned the importance of resilience and consistency showing up, doing the work, and letting results speak over time. I have also relied heavily on building strong relationships, listening to people, and maintaining emotional intelligence in leadership. In difficult moments, I try to stay calm, objective, and solution-driven rather than reacting emotionally. Most importantly, I have remained grounded in my values and purpose. I remind myself that leadership is not just about position, but about impact, responsibility, and the ability to inspire confidence even during challenging times. That mindset has helped me grow through every stage of my journey.

What operational challenges are most critical in delivering mortgage solutions today?

One of the most critical operational challenges in delivering mortgage solutions today is affordability. With rising inflation, high interest rates, and increasing construction costs, many potential homeowners struggle to meet the financial requirements for long-term mortgage financing. Another major challenge is access to long term funding, which is essential for sustainable mortgage lending. We also face issues around property documentation, title perfection, and the slow pace of legal and regulatory processes, all of which can delay transactions and increase costs. In addition, customer expectations are evolving, so institutions must continuously improve operational efficiency, service delivery, and digital processes to remain competitive and responsive

How has your institution adapted to current economic realities affecting housing finance?

Like many institutions in the mortgage sector, we have had to become more adaptive and strategic in response to current economic realities. Rising construction costs, high interest rates, inflation, and affordability challenges have required us to rethink how we structure and deliver mortgage solutions. As an institution, we have focused more on operational efficiency, stronger risk management, strategic partnerships, and creating products that are more flexible and accessible to customers. We are also paying closer attention to sustainability, customer retention, and digital efficiency to remain responsive in a changing environment.

What is your outlook for the future of housing finance in Nigeria?

I remain optimistic about the future of housing finance in Nigeria, particularly with the cooperative housing model adopted by cooperatives mortgage bank, the bank has continued to demonstrate sustainability and inclusiveness over the years. At Cooperative Mortgage Bank, we strongly believe that collaboration and collective ownership remain powerful tools for expanding access to housing finance, especially for middle and low income earners which is where the most gaps exist. Despite current economic challenges, the demand for housing in Nigeria is still very strong, and this presents significant opportunities for institutions that are innovative and customer oriented. Going forward, I believe the future of housing finance will depend heavily on strategic partnerships, cooperative driven structures, technology adoption, and the development of more flexible and affordable mortgage products. For us as an institution, the focus is on deepening access to homeownership through cooperative societies, strengthening trust with our customers, and building sustainable financing solutions that truly meet the realities of Nigerians. I believe that with the right policies, stronger stakeholder collaboration, and continued innovation, the mortgage sector still has tremendous potential for growth and national impact.