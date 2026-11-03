BEYOND THE APC KADUNA RALLY

Voters will make the final decision at the polling booths, writes ABIODUN OLUWADARE

The road to Nigeria’s 2027 general elections has entered a more consequential phase with the All- Progressives Congress (APC) launching its presidential re-election campaign in Kaduna on 24 October 2026. The event brought together President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice-President Kashim Shettima, APC governors, party officials, political stakeholders and supporters from different parts of the country. It was a deliberate choice of location, reflecting the strategic importance of Kaduna and the wider North-West to the party’s electoral calculations. Reports of the event confirm that the gathering was intended to inaugurate the party’s nationwide mobilisation for the 2027 contest.

The rally has since generated sharply contrasting interpretations. Supporters regard the turnout, the presence of prominent party leaders and the participation of political allies as evidence of organisational strength and renewed momentum. Critics, however, question whether the spectacle reflects genuine electoral enthusiasm or whether the party is mistaking a well-organised political gathering for a reliable measure of public approval.

Both interpretations raise legitimate questions, but neither should be accepted without scrutiny. A campaign rally is an important political signal, yet it is not an election result. Its significance must be assessed against the party’s grassroots organisation, the public mood, the performance of governments at federal and state levels, the strength of opposition parties and the capacity to turn public engagement into votes.

The emerging door-to-door approach is particularly important in this regard. If it is implemented as a sustained programme of direct engagement with households and communities, it could take the APC beyond the symbolism of rallies and into the practical work of understanding voters’ concerns. If it becomes merely another slogan accompanied by occasional processions and publicity events, its electoral value may be considerably more limited.

The central question, therefore, is not simply whether the Kaduna flag-off was successful or unsuccessful. It is whether the event marks the beginning of a more disciplined, responsive and inclusive campaign capable of changing the party’s electoral fortunes in Kaduna, consolidating its position in the North-West and strengthening its national prospects.

Kaduna was a politically significant venue for the APC’s campaign launch. The state occupies an important position in Northern Nigerian politics, with a diverse population, substantial electoral weight and a history of competitive contests among major political parties. Its political character also makes it an especially revealing test of the APC’s capacity to build support across different communities and social constituencies.

The state’s electoral history provides an important starting point. In the 2023 presidential election, the Peoples Democratic Party’s Atiku Abubakar won Kaduna State with 554,360 votes, ahead of Tinubu’s 399,293 votes and Labour Party candidate Peter Obi’s 294,494 votes. The result demonstrated that Kaduna could not simply be treated as an automatic APC stronghold in a presidential contest. Channels Television reported the results.

Against this background, selecting Kaduna for the national campaign flag-off carried a dual message. First, it presented the state as a strategic centre from which the party could project confidence across the North-West. Second, it offered the APC an opportunity to demonstrate that it could expand its support in a state where its presidential candidate had previously finished behind the opposition.

The presence of senior national leaders and representatives from neighbouring states added to the occasion’s symbolic importance. Cross-state attendance can demonstrate solidarity, encourage party members and signal that the campaign is intended to be a collective regional effort rather than the responsibility of one state chapter.

Nevertheless, the political meaning of such attendance must be interpreted carefully. Some participants may have travelled because of party loyalty, official responsibilities, political relationships or the importance of the event to their own ambitions. Their presence does not necessarily establish how ordinary residents intend to vote. Nor does a large crowd reveal how many participants are registered voters in Kaduna, how many can be mobilised on election day or how many would support the party in a secret ballot.

For Kaduna, therefore, the rally should be understood as an opening demonstration of political capacity, not proof of electoral dominance. The real test will be whether the APC can turn that initial display into sustained engagement with voters across its local government areas, wards and polling units.

The Door-to-Door Strategy: From Political Theatre to Household Engagement: Door-to-door mobilisation differs from the conventional campaign rally in both purpose and method. A rally is designed to communicate strength, visibility and collective enthusiasm. A door-to-door campaign, properly organised, is intended to establish direct contact with voters, understand their concerns, explain the party’s record and encourage participation in the electoral process.

Its effectiveness depends less on the number of campaign vehicles or the volume of political slogans than on the quality of conversations taking place in homes, markets, neighbourhoods, villages and other community settings.

For the APC, this approach offers a potential opportunity to reconnect national political messaging with the everyday experiences of Nigerians. Households are concerned with issues such as food prices, transport costs, employment, school fees, access to healthcare, electricity, insecurity and the ability to earn a stable income. These concerns cannot be adequately addressed through ceremonial declarations alone.

A credible door-to-door programme would therefore require trained canvassers, accurate voter information, clear communication, mechanisms for recording concerns and a system for ensuring that feedback reaches the appropriate party or government representatives. Campaign teams would also need to distinguish between voters who are firmly committed to the party, those who are undecided and those who are dissatisfied with its performance.

The approach has another advantage: it can reveal weaknesses that large rallies may conceal. A stadium may be full while support in particular wards remains uncertain. Party leaders may express confidence while local organisers lack accurate information about registered voters, community grievances or the strength of rival candidates. Direct engagement can help identify such gaps before election day.

However, door-to-door mobilisation is not automatically effective. If residents perceive canvassers as visitors seeking votes without listening to their concerns, the exercise may reinforce public cynicism. If campaign teams promise solutions that are neither realistic nor within their authority, the strategy could create expectations the party cannot fulfil.

The method must also respect citizens’ freedom to support any political party. Engagement should be peaceful, voluntary and free from intimidation, inducements or pressure. In a diverse state such as Kaduna, sensitivity to local circumstances and respect for political differences are particularly important.

Ultimately, the door-to-door strategy will succeed only to the extent that it converts political visibility into trust. Its strength will be measured by the credibility of its message, the consistency of its presence and the seriousness with which it responds to the issues raised by residents.

With the national campaign flag-off completed, attention naturally turns to the implementation of the strategy within Kaduna State. A separate statewide door-to-door exercise, if scheduled by the party, will have a different responsibility from the national launch. It will need to demonstrate how the broad political message translates into practical engagement with Kaduna’s communities.

The first expectation should be organisational coordination. The state chapter, local government party structures, ward executives, elected representatives, community organisers and support groups will need to work within a coherent framework. If each group operates independently, mobilisation may produce duplicated efforts in some locations and leave others neglected.

The second expectation is that the campaign will reflect the state’s political diversity. Kaduna is not a single political constituency with uniform interests. Communities differ in their economic circumstances, security concerns, infrastructure needs, political histories and expectations of government. A campaign that treats every locality as though it faces identical problems risks missing the issues that matter most to individual voters.

The third expectation is a more direct discussion of governance. The APC will need to explain what its federal and state administrations have delivered, what remains unfinished and how existing policies are expected to improve citizens’ lives. Voters may be interested in projects and policy announcements, but they will also want to know whether these initiatives have produced tangible benefits in their communities.

The fourth expectation concerns political unity. The attendance of prominent figures at the national rally may project cohesion, but the durability of that unity will depend on how competing interests are managed within the state chapter. Differences over influence, appointments, candidacies and access to campaign resources can weaken grassroots operations if they are allowed to overshadow the broader electoral objective.

Finally, Kaduna’s mobilisation should be assessed through measurable indicators rather than publicity alone. These could include the reach of community visits, the quality of voter engagement, the resolution of local organisational disputes, the reliability of polling-unit structures and the ability to maintain contact with residents throughout the campaign.

The party’s announced ambition to secure two million votes in Kaduna, reported in coverage of the campaign launch, is a target rather than a demonstrated outcome. PUNCH reported the target and the state’s 2023 presidential results. Whether such an ambition is realistic will depend on voter participation, the performance of competing parties, the credibility of the campaign and the extent to which the APC can broaden its appeal beyond its established supporters.

The North-West remains central to the APC’s national strategy. The region comprises Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara and Jigawa, giving it considerable importance in any presidential contest. The party’s campaign leadership has emphasised the need to consolidate its regional structures and sustain engagement across the seven states. Channels Television reported the APC’s North-West mobilisation plans in July 2026.

The APC has significant organisational advantages in the region, including established party structures, influential political officeholders and access to networks that can facilitate mobilisation. Yet these advantages should not be confused with guaranteed electoral control. Political loyalty is neither uniform across the region nor permanently fixed.

The seven states have different political dynamics. Their residents may share certain broad concerns, but the factors shaping voting decisions can differ from one state to another and even between communities within the same state. The influence of local leaders, the popularity of state administrations, the strength of opposition organisations and perceptions of federal performance can all affect the electoral outcome.

The presence of neighbouring-state loyalists at the Kaduna event may be important in demonstrating regional solidarity. It suggests that the campaign is attempting to project a common political identity across state boundaries. Such cooperation can improve coordination, share organisational experience and reinforce the sense that the presidential campaign is a collective enterprise.

But solidarity among political elites must ultimately be matched by engagement with voters. The attendance of leaders from several states does not automatically resolve grievances over the economy, security or public services. Nor does it guarantee that supporters of different state political organisations will transfer their loyalty seamlessly to the presidential candidate.

The region’s security challenges make this distinction especially important. Banditry, kidnapping and other forms of violence have disrupted communities and livelihoods in parts of the North-West. For affected residents, the credibility of a campaign may depend heavily on whether political leaders can demonstrate progress in protecting lives, restoring economic activity and enabling displaced or vulnerable communities to rebuild their lives.

The APC therefore faces a dual task: to preserve the advantages offered by its political organisation and to respond convincingly to the concerns that could weaken its support. A successful door-to-door campaign could help the party understand local grievances and communicate its proposed responses. But where residents see little improvement in their circumstances, mobilisation alone may not be enough.

The North-West could prove decisive in 2027, but its contribution will depend on more than the number of rallies held or the number of leaders who publicly endorse the president. It will depend on the extent to which political organisations earn and sustain voters’ confidence.

No serious assessment of the 2027 election can overlook the economy. The Tinubu administration has defended its reforms, including the removal of the petrol subsidy and changes to foreign-exchange management, as necessary measures to address structural weaknesses and improve the country’s economic position. At the same time, these policies have contributed to substantial hardship for households and businesses, with the rising cost of living remaining a central source of public dissatisfaction.

Reporting by Reuters on the Kaduna campaign launch highlighted the tension between the administration’s defence of its reforms and the economic difficulties facing many Nigerians.

For the APC, the challenge is to explain the relationship between policy decisions, their immediate costs and their expected long-term benefits without dismissing the experiences of people who are struggling. Citizens who have faced higher transport fares, food costs and business expenses may not be persuaded by broad claims of economic progress unless those claims are reflected in their own circumstances.

A door-to-door campaign could provide a more suitable setting for these discussions than a mass rally. It would allow campaign representatives to hear concerns directly and explain the administration’s policies in accessible language. But the conversations must be credible. Residents are likely to judge the party not only by what its canvassers say but also by whether conditions improve over the months preceding the election.

This creates an important distinction between communicating government achievements and demonstrating their effects. A government may point to improvements in macroeconomic indicators, public revenue or investor confidence, while citizens may judge performance through food affordability, employment opportunities, household income and access to basic services. Both dimensions matter, but they are not interchangeable.

The APC must therefore show how its economic programme is expected to translate into tangible improvements in living standards. It must also acknowledge where progress has been slower than expected and explain what corrective measures are being pursued. A campaign that relies mainly on blaming previous administrations or dismissing opposition criticism may fail to address the immediate questions voters are asking.

For the opposition, economic hardship provides an opportunity to challenge the government’s record. However, criticism alone may not be enough. Opposition parties will need to present credible alternatives, explain how their proposals would be financed and demonstrate that their programmes can improve livelihoods without creating new economic instability.

The election will consequently become, in part, a contest over competing interpretations of the country’s economic direction: whether current policies are laying the foundation for future prosperity, whether the costs have become excessive, and which political leadership can most convincingly deliver improvement.

Security, Public Trust and the Limits of Political Mobilisation

Security is another issue that could determine whether the APC’s mobilisation strategy gains or loses credibility. Across parts of the North-West and other regions, communities have faced threats from armed groups, kidnapping, displacement and the disruption of farming and commerce. Such conditions affect not only personal safety but also the economic and social foundations of community life.

For residents living with insecurity, the significance of a campaign is likely to be measured by more than the size of its crowds. They will want to know what the government has done to protect communities, whether security operations are producing sustainable results and how affected families are being supported.

Door-to-door engagement could help campaign teams understand the particular concerns of communities. It could also provide an opportunity to communicate policies and report progress. However, campaign activity must not be presented as a substitute for effective security measures. Political messaging cannot by itself restore confidence where residents continue to experience violence or fear.

Public trust also depends on the broader relationship between political leaders and citizens. When promises made during one election are not fulfilled, voters may become less receptive to subsequent campaign messages. The credibility of the APC’s 2027 effort will therefore depend partly on whether its representatives can distinguish between completed projects, ongoing programmes and commitments that remain unfulfilled.

The party should also recognise that citizens can acknowledge a government’s achievements while remaining dissatisfied with other aspects of its performance. Voting decisions are often shaped by a combination of considerations rather than a single issue. A resident may appreciate an infrastructure project yet remain concerned about insecurity, unemployment or the cost of living.

For this reason, the campaign would benefit from a more substantive approach to public engagement: listening to complaints without treating every criticism as hostility, providing verifiable information and explaining what can realistically be done to address outstanding problems.

Such an approach would not guarantee electoral success, but it could strengthen the credibility of the party’s message. In a competitive election, credibility is an asset that cannot be manufactured through spectacle alone.

Is the Kaduna Flag-Off a Success or a Failure?

The competing interpretations of the Kaduna event reveal a wider problem in contemporary political commentary: the tendency to judge campaigns in absolute terms before enough evidence is available to support a conclusion.

Those who describe the rally as successful can point to the gathering of senior party figures, the visible mobilisation of supporters and the decision to begin the presidential campaign in a strategically important state. These are meaningful indicators of organisational activity. The event also provided the APC with a platform to communicate its re-election message and project confidence at the beginning of the campaign period.

Those who criticise the event may question whether the turnout was representative of wider public opinion, whether the rally addressed the concerns of ordinary Nigerians or whether the party can sustain its mobilisation beyond the opening ceremony. Such questions are also legitimate, especially given the gap that can exist between public demonstrations of support and voting behaviour.

However, it would be premature to conclude that the event was a decisive electoral breakthrough or a political disaster. Neither conclusion can be established by attendance figures, photographs, speeches or social-media commentary alone.

A more rigorous assessment would examine several indicators over time: the strength of the party’s ward and polling-unit structures, the consistency of its engagement with communities, the response of undecided voters, the quality of its campaign message, the management of internal disagreements and the credibility of its record in government. It would also consider whether opposition parties can organise effectively and present a convincing alternative.

The rally should therefore be seen as an opening signal rather than a verdict. It demonstrated that the APC could assemble important political stakeholders and mobilise supporters for a major event. Whether that capacity can be converted into a broader electoral advantage remains an open question.

The APC’s strategy cannot be assessed in isolation from the opposition. The electoral implications of the Kaduna launch will depend partly on whether rival parties can coordinate their efforts, communicate effectively and persuade voters that they offer a credible alternative.

Opposition parties have opportunities to draw attention to dissatisfaction over economic conditions, security and public services. They may also seek to attract voters who feel disconnected from the ruling party or who believe that the administration has not met its promises. Yet the existence of public dissatisfaction does not automatically translate into votes for a particular opposition candidate.

Opposition organisations must overcome their own challenges, including internal divisions, disputes over leadership, differences in policy priorities and the difficulty of building a nationwide structure. Where competing parties divide voters who might otherwise favour a common alternative, the incumbent may benefit. Conversely, a well-organised opposition with a persuasive programme and credible candidates could make the contest more competitive.

The APC’s door-to-door approach may place pressure on opponents to strengthen their own grassroots engagement. It could also encourage a more localised form of campaigning in which candidates and party representatives must explain their policies directly to residents rather than relying exclusively on national speeches and online commentary.

That development could benefit democratic participation if the competition remains peaceful and focused on policy. Voters would have greater opportunities to compare records, question candidates and assess competing proposals. The ultimate measure of a healthy electoral contest should not be the humiliation of one party by another, but the extent to which citizens can make informed choices free from intimidation and manipulation.

The APC should not assume that the scale of its opening rally will discourage its opponents. Equally, opposition parties should not interpret public hardship as proof that voters will automatically abandon the incumbent. Both sides must earn support through organisation, credibility and engagement.

What the National Picture Means for 2027

The national significance of the Kaduna launch lies in the APC’s attempt to combine the advantages of incumbency with a more visible programme of grassroots mobilisation. The party has access to established political networks and can point to the policies and projects of the federal administration. Yet incumbency also exposes it to direct scrutiny over the outcomes of its decisions.

The presidential election will be shaped by a range of factors, including economic conditions, security, the performance of state governments, candidate credibility, campaign organisation, voter participation and the ability of political parties to build support across regional and social boundaries.

The North-West is an important part of that equation, but no single region can be treated as a substitute for a national electoral strategy. A presidential candidate must assemble support across Nigeria’s diverse political landscape. Strong performance in one region may be insufficient if the candidate loses ground elsewhere, while regional advantages may be weakened by low turnout or divisions within the candidate’s own political coalition.

The APC’s decision to begin its campaign in Kaduna suggests that it recognises the importance of the North-West. The party’s subsequent challenge is to ensure that this strategic emphasis forms part of a coherent national effort rather than becoming an end in itself.

The campaign must also account for the difference between elite endorsements and voter commitment. Political officeholders can influence mobilisation, provide organisational support and help communicate the party’s message. But voters retain the right to assess the government’s performance independently. Their decisions cannot be assumed simply because influential leaders have declared support for the incumbent.

The coming months will reveal whether the APC can maintain discipline, manage competing political interests and respond effectively to the issues raised by citizens. They will also show whether the opposition can transform criticism into a credible electoral programme. The outcome remains uncertain, and any confident prediction at this stage should be treated with caution.

The APC’s Kaduna flag-off has established an important starting point for its 2027 presidential campaign. It brought together political leaders and supporters, projected organisational confidence and placed the North-West at the centre of the party’s opening electoral message. The attendance of stakeholders from neighbouring states also conveyed an intention to build regional cooperation around the president’s re-election bid.

But the political significance of the event will ultimately depend on what follows. Kaduna State must translate the symbolism of the national launch into disciplined community engagement. The wider North-West must demonstrate that regional political coordination can be sustained across different states and local interests. At the national level, the APC must show that its campaign is capable of addressing economic hardship, insecurity and the demand for better public services.

The door-to-door strategy offers an opportunity to move from political spectacle to direct engagement with citizens. It can help the party understand voter concerns, communicate its record and strengthen its local structures. Yet it will only be meaningful if the process is consistent, respectful and supported by credible answers to the problems Nigerians face.

The critics of the Kaduna event should not rush to declare it a failure, just as its supporters should not mistake the rally for a guarantee of victory. Both assessments will have to be tested against the evidence that emerges as the campaign progresses.

For Kaduna, the central test is whether the APC can broaden its support in a state where it lost the presidential vote in 2023. For the North-West, it is whether political influence can be translated into sustained voter confidence across the region. For Nigeria, it is whether the 2027 campaign will encourage a serious debate about governance, livelihoods, security and national development.

A rally can announce a campaign, and a procession can attract attention. A door-to-door visit can open a conversation. But none of these, by itself, can guarantee an electoral victory. In the end, the decisive measure will be the judgment voters make when they enter the polling booth. The APC has made its opening move in Kaduna. The real test is whether it can turn that opening into lasting public confidence.

Oluwadare is a Professor of Political Science at Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna