Ogun 2027: Adeola Pledges Vibrant Creative Economy, Jobs for Ogun State Youths

James Sowole in Abeokuta





The 2027 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Senator Solomon Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, has pledged to develop a vibrant creative economy and create an enabling environment for young talents to thrive and secure employment within the state if elected governor.

Adeola made the pledge in Abeokuta during an interactive session with a cross-section of Ogun youths.

Speaking at the session themed “Gen Z Asks, Yayi Listens,” Adeola noted that Ogun State is home to immense talent and promised to establish platforms that would help young people discover, develop and showcase their abilities.

In her opening remarks, the convener of Gen Z for Yayi, Kira Taiwo, described the session as an opportunity for young people to contribute to conversations about their future and the development of Ogun State.

She said the engagement was designed to give youths a platform to express the opportunities they would like to see under the next administration.

“I hope this translates to youth participation and opportunities to shape the future of Ogun State,” Taiwo said.

Responding Adeola said his administration would strengthen the Ministry of Culture and Tourism to drive talent discovery, promotion and the growth of the state’s creative economy.

He said, “Under the nine pillars of my administration, we are giving focus to cultural and tourism. We will empower the ministry of Culture and Tourism to create a platform that will detect and promote talents.

“We will ensure a ministry that is efficient and vibrant. We will work closely with talents and stakeholders to create a thriving creative and entertainment industry in Ogun State.”

On youth unemployment and underemployment, the senator pledged to negotiate employment quotas with industries operating in the state to create opportunities for qualified indigenes.

He added that available positions would be publicly advertised and made accessible to eligible graduates.

Addressing concerns about the growing trend of young Nigerians seeking opportunities abroad, popularly known as ‘Japa’, Adeola acknowledged that it had become a national challenge.

He said his administration would tackle the trend in Ogun State by creating well-paying jobs and improving opportunities for young professionals.

“Especially in the medical profession, Ogun State needs more doctors and qualified nurses. We will work closely with them to make sure they are employed within this system.

“ I will do everything within my reach to retain our best hands and provide them with the enabling environment to showcase their talents.”

The APC candidate assured the youths that the initiatives on infrastructural projects would continue and expand if elected.

“I have set a standard that I can’t go below. I will improve on my development programmes. We will set up the Ministry of Wealth Creation that will drive the Continuity of my empowerment programmes.

“We will empower more people across the state and also embark on skill acquisition programmes that will upscale capacity. Under my leadership, the issue of bad roads will be a thing of the past in Ogun State. No student will study under the tree during my tenure as governor of this state,” Senator Adeola said.