NDLEA Chairman, Gen. Marwa to deliver lead paper at 2nd Peak News Annual Lecture

Bennett Oghifo

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brigadier General Buba Marwa (Rtd.), will deliver the lead paper at the 2nd Peak News Annual Lecture scheduled to hold on Thursday, December 10, 2026, in Lagos.

While confirming via a letter addressed to the Editor of Peak News Online, General Marwa commended Peak News “for choosing the very apt and timely theme: “Beyond Addiction: A national conversation on Drug Trafficking, Abuse, Prevention and Rehabilitation in Nigeria”, in view of the rampant abuse of hard drugs and its dire consequences on national security, public health and youth development”.

The annual lecture, organised by PeakNews Online, will bring together stakeholders from government, security agencies, the private sector, civil society, academia and the media to examine Nigeria’s growing drug-related challenges and explore practical solutions.

The event is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), 10 Dr. Nurudeen Olowopopo Way, Central Business District, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

General Marwa, a former military governor and a leading voice in Nigeria’s campaign against illicit drugs, is expected to draw attention to the multi-dimensional nature of drug trafficking and abuse, including its links with organised crime, youth vulnerability, corruption, public health and national security.

His presentation will form the central focus of the lecture, providing an opportunity for participants to examine the progress made in Nigeria’s fight against illicit drugs while considering stronger strategies for prevention, enforcement, rehabilitation and reintegration.

The organisers said the choice of the theme reflects the urgent need for a broader national conversation that goes beyond enforcement to address the social, economic and institutional factors driving drug abuse and trafficking.

The lecture will also feature discourse, recognition of individuals and organisations that have contributed to national development, as well as networking among participants and stakeholders.

PeakNews Online said the event is designed to provide a platform for informed discussion and collaborative action towards building a healthier, safer and more responsible society.

The 2nd Peak News Annual Lecture follows the success of the inaugural edition and is expected to attract policymakers, professionals, development practitioners, security experts, health practitioners, youth advocates, media organisations and other stakeholders.