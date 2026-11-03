2027: Accord Party Files Objection to Suit Seeking its Candidates’ Disqualification 

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Accord Party has asked a Federal High Court, Abuja to dismiss the suit seeking the disqualification of all its candidates in the 2027 general election.

The party, in a preliminary objection, argued that the suit has become statute barred, having been filed outside the 14 days prescribed by law.

The suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CV/2524/2026, was filed by the party’s National Secretary, Adebukola Ajaja.

However, the party, in its objection filed through its lawyer, Musibau Adetunbi (SAN), is also querying the jurisdiction of the court to entertain the suit on the grounds that it relates to the issue of candidates’ nomination, which falls within the internal affairs of a political party.

Besides, the party is also challenging the plaintiff’s locus standi to file the suit for not being an aspirant in the primary election conducted on May 29, and that the proper parties were not included.

It argued that while the plaintiff wants the court to nullify the nomination of its candidates, none of the candidates to be affected by the outcome of the suit were made parties to afford them the opportunity of being heard.

The party also faulted the competence of the suit on the grounds that it is allegedly premature because the plaintiff failed to give it the required 21 days pre-action notice.

Accord, listed as the second defendant, argued that its primary was conducted in accordance with all relevant laws and guidelines, adding that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has since recognised its outcome and the list of candidates duly submitted to the electoral umpire in the prescribed format.

It further argued that, as against the plaintiff’s contention, the National Chairman and the National Organising Secretary could validly sign and submit candidates’ lists and forms to INEC where the National Secretary is unavailable in line with Article 18 of the party’s constitution and Regulations 25(3), 28(2) of INEC’s Guidelines.

Accord Party added:”INEC Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties did not in any way specify that the plaintiff herein must sign the forwarding letter, neither did the constitution of the second defendant require her (the plaintiff) to sign.

“The National Executives of the party expressly authorized the fourth defendant to co-sign with the 3rd defendant. No wrong has been done.”

Relying on the Supreme Court’s decision in the case of Jegede v. INEC, Accord Party argued that even if it was only its national chairman that signed, “the plaintiffs case is still bound to fail because the signature of the national chairman suffices on the authority of Jegede v. INEC.”

Accord Party’s National Chairman, Maxwell Mgbudem, stated in a counter-affidavit, that contrary to the plaintiff’s claim that her responsibilities were usurped by the National Organising Secretary, she actually abandoned her duties.