Tinubu Pays Tribute To Sultan On 20th Anniversary

.Describes him as a leader, friend, bridge between faiths

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has paid a glowing tribute to the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, on his 20th anniversary on the throne.

The President described the revered first class monarch as a leader, friend, bridge between faiths, voice of moderation, and a steady counsellor to leaders nationwide.

Tinubu, in the nine-paragraph tribute issued on Monday stated, inter alia: “My Dear Leader and Esteemed Brother, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III.

“Today, I join millions of your subjects and friends in Nigeria and abroad to celebrate you as you mark 20 years on the exalted throne of your forebears as the 20th Sultan of Sokoto.

“Twenty years ago, you ascended the throne with humility, courage, and a profound sense of duty. In the two decades since, you have not only preserved the glorious heritage of the Sokoto Caliphate; you have enriched it, redefined it, and made it a formidable instrument for peace, unity, and national development.

“Your uncommon wisdom, your calm in moments of tension, and your unwavering commitment to Nigeria have always struck me. You have been more than a traditional ruler. You have been a moral authority, a bridge between faiths, a voice of moderation, and a steady counsellor to leaders across the country.

“As Sultan and as President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, you have consistently stood for religious harmony and tolerance. Under your leadership as Co-Chairman of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council, Christians and Muslims have found common ground, and our diversity has become a source of strength rather than division.

“Your advocacy for peace in the North and across the Sahel, your passion for education, especially for the girl-child, your support for our farmers and for public health, and your quiet but effective interventions for the poor and vulnerable speak to a reign that is truly people-centred.

“Personally, I value our friendship deeply. Your counsel has been honest, patriotic, and always in Nigeria’s best interest. Thank you for your support and your prayers for our nation.

“As you celebrate this historic milestone, I pray that Almighty Allah (SWT) will continue to grant you good health, long life, and renewed wisdom. May your reign continue to bring peace to Sokoto, unity to Nigeria, and honour to the Ummah.

“Congratulations, Your Eminence.”