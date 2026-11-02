CIBN Confers Honorary Fellowship on Keystone Bank Chairman, Ada Chukwudozie

* Awardee pledges renewed commitment to service

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has conferred an honorary Fellowship on the Chairman of Keystone Bank Limited, Dr. Ada Chukwudozie, in recognition of her contributions to business, enterprise leadership and institutional development.

The prestigious recognition was bestowed on Chukwudozie at the Institute’s 2026 Fellowship Investiture held on Friday, October 30, at Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The ceremony, themed ‘Bank Recapitalisation: Leveraging New Bank Capital for Nigeria’s Industrial Transformation,’ attracted prominent figures from the banking industry, government and private sector, with discussions centred on strengthening Nigeria’s financial institutions to drive industrialisation, investment and sustainable economic growth.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen shortly after receiving the honour, Chukwudozie expressed profound appreciation to CIBN, describing the recognition as both an encouragement and a call to greater responsibility.

She said: “I am deeply honoured and grateful to the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria for finding me worthy of this prestigious recognition. It is an honour I receive with humility and a profound sense of responsibility.

“Recognition of this nature is not just about celebrating individual achievements; it is also a reminder that leadership comes with an obligation to serve, to create opportunities and to contribute meaningfully to the development of our institutions and society.”

The Keystone Bank Chairman further reaffirmed her commitment to service, noting that the recognition would strengthen her resolve to contribute more to the growth of the banking industry, manufacturing sector and the Nigerian economy.

“I see this honour as renewed encouragement to do more. I remain committed to purposeful leadership, excellence and service. I will not relent in contributing my quota towards building stronger institutions, supporting enterprise development and creating sustainable economic opportunities.

“Across banking and manufacturing, we must continue to promote innovation, accountability, responsible leadership and investments that create real value for the economy. Ultimately, the true measure of leadership is the positive impact we make on people’s lives,” she added.

The honour comes at a significant period in the institutional transformation of Keystone Bank. Under the oversight of its Board and the leadership of management, the bank has recorded progress in strengthening its liquidity position, expanding its deposit base and growing its customer franchise.

It has also intensified efforts to reinforce corporate governance, internal controls, accountability and risk management, while advancing technology across its digital banking channels to improve customer experience and accessibility.

According to Chukwudozie, “These developments reflect the collective efforts of the board, management and staff, as well as the continued confidence of customers, as the institution pursues sustainable growth, operational resilience and improved service delivery.”

She acknowledged the importance of collective leadership in achieving institutional success, stressing that sustainable progress requires the commitment of every stakeholder.

“At Keystone Bank, we recognise that institutional growth is a collective responsibility. The Board, Management and staff all have important roles to play in building an institution that customers can trust and that consistently delivers value. Our commitment is to sustain the progress we have made, strengthen our systems and continue improving the quality of service we offer,” she stressed.

Speaking at the investiture, CIBN President and Chairman of Council, Dr. Dele Alabi, challenged banks to translate the benefits of recapitalisation into increased financing for productive businesses, particularly micro, small and medium-sized enterprises.

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, underscored the importance of affordable and long-term financing in driving industrial expansion, enterprise development and economic prosperity, while emphasising sound governance and responsible lending practices.

In his keynote address, the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, Dr. Tayo Aduloju, called for increased financing of manufacturing and other productive sectors, urging stronger collaboration among financial institutions, government and regulators to address structural barriers to industrial investment.

Other distinguished personalities honoured at the ceremony included Mr. Segun Ogunsanya, Chairman of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority; Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, Managing Director and Chief Executive of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria; Chief Folorunsho Alakija, Vice-Chairman of Famfa Oil Limited; Dr. Ibrahim Stevens, Governor of the Bank of Sierra Leone; Mr. Tokunbo Talabi, Secretary to the Ogun State Government; and Mr. Samuel Egube, Deputy Chief of Staff to the Lagos State Governor.

Chukwudozie, who also serves as Group Managing Director of Dozzy Group and Chairman of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), South-east Branch, brings extensive experience across banking, manufacturing and enterprise development.

Her recognition by CIBN further highlights the growing importance of cross-sector leadership in strengthening the relationship between financial services, industrial development and national economic transformation.

For Chukwudozie, however, the fellowship represents more than a personal milestone. It reinforces her conviction that leadership must be measured not merely by positions occupied or accolades received, but by the institutions strengthened, opportunities created and lasting contributions made to society.